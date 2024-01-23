Business News | Symbiosis Law School, Pune Achieves Milestone with Jean Monnet Chair on EU Climate Justice Law, Hosts Successful 'Training the Trainers Programme'

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 23: Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a distinguished constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has consistently secured a position in the top 10 law schools in the country according to the National Ranking Agency NIRF of the Government of India. In a significant development for 2022, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Pune has been honoured with the Jean Monnet Chair on EU Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management, and Policy (EUC-LAMP), co-funded by the EU. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, a renowned academic, has been conferred with the esteemed position of Professor under this chair.

Under the prestigious Jean Monnet Chair (EUC-LAMP), Symbiosis Law School organised the 'Training the Trainers Programme on Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management, and Policy' on January 20, 2024. The full-day programme, from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm, aimed to provide training to over 100 diverse participants with the majority of youth, including stakeholders such as NGOs, researchers, academicians, judges, and barefoot advocates.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by dignitaries, followed by a welcoming address from Prof. (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean of the Faculty of Law at Symbiosis International (Deemed University). As the Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP co-funded by the EU), Dr Gurpur discussed various environmental projects undertaken by the institution and emphasized the importance of creating awareness about climate change policies and their implementation in daily lives.

Acknowledging the contributions of Dr S.B. Majumdar, Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, Dr Gurpur highlighted the institution's core values of simplicity, green living, sensitivity to all living beings, and the motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' fostering the idea of living in harmony with all beings sharing the cosmos.

The programme featured felicitations for distinguished guests, including Shivam Singh, CEO and Founder of ExploreiT; Sathya Natrajan, Director for Community Outreach at ExploreiT and Lead Volunteer at Adar Poonawala Clean City; and Lelith Daniel, Assistant Professor at Symbiosis Community Outreach Programme and Extension (SCOPE), Symbiosis International University.

Dr Gurpur conducted sessions on various aspects of climate justice, law, policy, and governance, drawing on European Union best practices. The training incorporated activity-based learning, where participants presented their ideas on environmental issues and climate justice through sketching. Renowned Environmental Activist Claude Alvares shared his experiences in starting effective movements for environmental issues.

Further sessions were led by Dr Prakash Rao, Deputy Director and Head of the Energy & Environment Department at Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), and Dr Manikprabhu Dhanorkar, Associate Professor and Deputy Head at Symbiosis Centre for Waste Resource Management, SIU.

Participants volunteered to reflect on their learnings, expressing appreciation for the new insights gained. They committed to sharing video reflections as part of a cascading effect to multiply the impact of the programme based on the provided training manual.

