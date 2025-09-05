VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: In an era dominated by fast fashion, disposable products, and unchecked consumerism, Tatsat stands out as a refreshing reminder that shopping can be thoughtful, purposeful, and deeply human. More than just a retail store, Tatsat represents a vision of how commerce can honour both people and the planet. Its journey from quiet beginnings in 2012 to becoming a formally recognised enterprise in 2020 is a story of patience, persistence, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Humble Beginnings

The seeds of Tatsat were sown in 2012, when co-founders and sisters Hema and Jyotsna Narang asked themselves a profound question: What if every product we buy could tell a story of dignity, sustainability, and heritage? Rather than rushing into a traditional business model, the sisters spent years exploring India's craft clusters, meeting artisans in their homes, and engaging with small fair-trade groups. These formative years were about listening, learning, and understanding the complex ecosystems of craft, ethical trade, and sustainable production. "We didn't want to be just another store," recalls Hema.

Also Read | Dry Day in Bengaluru Today, September 5: Police Commissioner Orders Complete Ban on Liquor Sale Across Multiple Areas for 24 Hours on Eid-e-Milad.

"It was important to first build trust with artisans and learn how to balance traditional craftsmanship with modern design needs."

* Discover artisan-led collections at Tatsat and be part of this journey.

Taking Shape in 2020

After nearly a decade of groundwork, Tatsat formally took shape in 2020 as a socially conscious retail brand. By then, the Narang sisters had built strong partnerships with weavers, artisan collectives, and eco-conscious brands, many of whom had long been excluded from mainstream markets. This transition coincided with a larger cultural awakening: Indian consumers were becoming more mindful about sustainability, conscious consumption, and local craftsmanship. Tatsat entered this space not as a fleeting trend, but as a thoughtful response to an enduring need for ethical, transparent, and value-driven retail.

Vision and Mission

At its core, Tatsat envisions a marketplace where commerce is led by purpose, not just profit.

Its mission is twofold:

1. To empower artisans and fair-trade organisations by giving them dignified access to urban markets.

2. To provide conscious consumers with authentic, eco-friendly products from handcrafted gifts and home decor to upcycled creations and sustainable lifestyle goods.

Tatsat encourages mindful consumption, where every purchase is more than a transaction; it's a vote for sustainability, heritage, and fairness. Its curated range of ethical lifestyle products ensures that customers can shop consciously without compromising on design or quality.

Building Bridges Between Makers and Buyers

What makes Tatsat truly unique is its role as a bridge. For artisans, it ensures fair compensation, recognition, and a platform to preserve traditional crafts. For customers, it removes the guesswork from ethical shopping in an era where "greenwashing" is widespread. Its carefully curated collections include fair-trade handicrafts, eco-friendly lifestyle products, handmade toys, and upcycled items, each chosen to reflect slow living and responsible gifting. Hema's eye for aesthetics ensures traditional crafts blend seamlessly with contemporary living, while Jyotsna's strategic guidance safeguards the brand's commitment to ethical sourcing and fair practices.

Looking Ahead

From humble beginnings in 2012 to a growing presence today, Tatsat proves that ethical business is not about speed, but about depth. With more consumers now seeking alternatives that are authentic and meaningful, Tatsat aspires to be a trusted destination where conscious choices are the norm, not the exception. Looking forward, the brand aims to expand its collaborations with artisan clusters, weaving communities, and eco-innovators across India, continuing its mission to make commerce a genuine force for good. In a marketplace often hungry for trends, Tatsat offers something timeless: the assurance that every product carries a story of sustainability, heritage, and humanity.

* Explore more at tatsat.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)