New Delhi [India], February 14: Technip Energies announces a strategic expansion in India with the opening of a new office near Ahmedabad in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Research and Innovation Center set up within the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Research Park in Chennai.

These strategic initiatives strengthen Technip Energies' presence in India, enabling the company to deliver innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions to clients both domestically and globally.

The new office in Ahmedabad is Technip Energies' fourth operating center in India. Strategically located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in GIFT City India's first operational Smart city, it will offer a thriving ecosystem including world-class facilities and a business-friendly environment. With access to Gujarat's skilled talent pool and robust infrastructure, the new office will employ around 300 people in 2025, supporting Technip Energies' expansion while contributing to the region's economic development.

The Research and Innovation Center at IITM Research Park, hosting Technip Energies' fourth global lab, joins the company's existing technology hubs in Europe and the United States. This cutting-edge facility will focus on research and technology development in critical areas that align with Technip Energies' key markets: low carbon energy derivatives, industrial decarbonization and circularity.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said: "India is a cornerstone of our global strategy. Our expansion in India reflects our commitment to accelerating the country's clean energy transition--one of the largest in the world--while supporting its industrial growth aspirations. Every year, around 1.5 million of new engineers are graduating in India. By combining India's pool of talents and research ecosystem with our global expertise, we are shaping next-generation energy solutions that are advanced, scalable, and sustainable for industries and communities worldwide."

Davendra Kumar, Managing Director, Technip Energies India, stated: "India stands at the forefront of the global energy transition, driven by innovation, talent, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. With our new office in Ahmedabad and the Research and Innovation Center at IITM Research Park, we are deepening our roots in India--not just as a technology and engineering powerhouse, but as a key enabler of the country's journey toward a low-carbon future. These initiatives will foster indigenous solutions, create high-value jobs, and strengthen India's position as a hub for clean energy innovation."

The IITM Research Park, India's first university-based research park, brings together academia, industry, government and start-ups. It grants access to top talent, advanced technologies and centers of excellence. These resources will enable Technip Energies to scale up and commercialize technologies, develop affordable and sustainable solutions, by leveraging its decades of experience in the energy industry.

Technip Energies has a long-standing presence in India, with a history spanning over five decades. The company has established a strong foothold in the country with offices in key locations like Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai and an employee base of 4,600. This extensive presence, coupled with a dedicated manufacturing unit in Dahej, Gujarat, allows Technip Energies to serve the expanding Indian market, while also contributing to global projects.

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of EUR6 billion in 2023 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

