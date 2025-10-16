VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Terumo India, the Indian subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, celebrated Patient's Day 2025, supporting the global theme of "Understanding Patients" through its own initiative, "Care in Action." The day united associates and the healthcare community, connecting innovation, wellness, and community programs to patient care. The occasion also marked the inauguration of Terumo India's Cath Lab, reinforcing the Group's mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare."

Associates engaged in a variety of activities blending wellness, social impact, and meaningful interactions. The "Care is Collective" Steps Drive encouraged associates to convert their steps into donations for partner NGOs, linking personal wellbeing with real-world social contribution. Under "Care is Service," associates volunteered at Vishwas Vidyalaya, spending time with children and staff through a plantation drive and shared celebrations. Through "Care is Human," Terumo India installed a life-sized, interactive heart with a Hug-O-Meter. Each time an associate hugged or touched it, the heart lit up, beat gently, and added to a digital counter tracking the number of heartfelt interactions. The Hug-O-Meter symbolized that at the heart of healthcare lies human connection.

Fumihisa "Fred" Hirose, President of the Cardiac and Vascular Company, Terumo Corporation, visiting Terumo India, said "Terumo Patient's Day is a moment to celebrate the dedication of our associates and the healthcare community. It reminds us that every step we take in innovation, collaboration, and care contributes to better outcomes for patients."

A key highlight of the day was the launch of Terumo India's state-of-the-art Cath Lab within the recently revamped Terumo India Skill Lab. This advanced, simulation-based training facility equips healthcare professionals to perform minimally invasive procedures, transition from open surgeries to less invasive care, and enhance patient outcomes through peer-to-peer learning. This initiative reflects the company's unwavering commitment to patients.

Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director and President, Terumo India, added "Patient's Day is our time to reflect on experiences, understand needs, and consider how each of us can contribute even in small ways to making healthcare journeys safer, easier, and more compassionate. Every one of us plays a vital role in delivering care through the products, services, and solutions we create. The launch of our Cath Lab is a reminder of the pride we take in supporting better healthcare outcomes."

Since its inception in 2013, Patient's Day has been celebrated across the Terumo Group worldwide. Each year, associates participate in healthcare professional talks, hospital visits, wellness initiatives, and community programs, creating meaningful connections with patients and the healthcare ecosystem globally.

About Terumo India Private Limited

Terumo India is a rapidly growing medical devices company dedicated to advancing access to high-quality cardiac, vascular, and other medical devices for patients and healthcare practitioners in India. As part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Terumo India upholds a mission rooted in 104 years of history: 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.'

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi, Terumo India has touched over 100,000 lives. The company is four times Great Place to Work® certified and was also recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Biotech in 2022. Terumo India also runs several acclaimed training and development programs, collaborating closely with customers and academic partners to address the skilling needs of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit https://terumoindia.com/

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, and driven by the passion of our associates, we strive to fulfil our Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare." Founded in Tokyo in 1921, we provide a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions.

For more information, visit https://www.terumo.com/

