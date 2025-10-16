Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently debuted on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a net worth of INR 12,490 crore (USD 1.4 billion). The Jawan star is not only a billionaire now, but also the richest actor in the world. He is the owner of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment and also owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Now, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took to social media to discuss SRK's net worth and questioned his decision to promote a pan masala brand despite being among the wealthiest celebrities in the world. Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club, Becomes World’s Richest Actor With Unmatched Grit and Unshakable Confidence.

Dhruv Rathee Questions Shah Rukh Khan for Promoting Masala Brand Dispie Billionaire Status

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday (October 15), Dhruv Rathee posted a video and discussed the latest reports estimating Shah Rukh Khan's net worth as USD 1.4 billion, making him the richest actor in the world. In the video, he says, "Shah Rukh Khanabhi ek billionaire ban chuke hai. Sahi suna aapne. Kahi new reports ke anusarunki net worth UD 1.4 billion pohch chuki hai. Kahi saare Hollywood actors jaise ki Tim Cruise se bhi zyada ameer."

Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram Post

Dhruv Rathee then speculated about how much money interest SRK would earn annually if we simply deposited the money in the bank. He also said that the actor could afford anything he wished for, including staying at the most luxurious hotels in the world, maintaining a private jet, and going on luxury holidays. Dhruv claimed that even after spending so much, SRK will be left with a lot of money.

Towards the video's end, Dhruv questioned SRK's decision to endorse a pan masala brand despite his billionaire status. He asked, "Aise mein Shah Rukh Khan se mera sawaal ye hai, kya itne paise kaafi nahi hai? Agar kaafi hai, toh kya majburi padi ki paan masala jaise haani kaarak cheez ko aap abhi bhi promote kar rahe ho? (My only question to SRK is, isn't that much money enough? If it is, why are you still promoting something as harmful as pan masala?)

Dhruv Rathee’s Message for SRK

He then referred to reports from 2014 about SRK’s endorsements for the brand and said that the actor was getting paid INR 10–20 crore for the promotion, adding that the amount might have significantly increased over the years. Now that SRK is reportedly a billionaire, the YouTuber asked the actor to reflect on the impact of his choices and said, "Lekin sawaal ye h hai ki aapko ye extra INR 100-200 ki zarurat bhi hai? Apne andar jhaank kar honestly ane aap se ye sawal pucjo kya keejiyega itne dhan raashi ka?

He concluded the video by saying, "Ye soch kar dekho, Desh ka top actor agar ye haani kaarak cheezein promote karna band kardega, toh kya impact padega iska desh par." ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Clocks 27 Years: Karan Johar Shares Candid Memories of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji From Film Set, Says ‘Thank You to Everyone for the Love You Continue To Give This Film’ (View Pics).

Dhruv Rathee Questions SRK’s Paan Masala Endorsement - Watch Video

SRK’s Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, next has Siddharth Anand's King, co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. The actor has begun shooting for the film, which is expected to release in 2027.

