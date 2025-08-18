NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18: Have you spotted a bulge in your groin or abdomen that becomes noticeable when you cough, lift, or stand for long periods? You might chalk it up to strain--but often, that bulge is a hernia. In many newspaper health sections and patient awareness campaigns, the message is clear: don't ignore it.

Understanding What a Hernia Is

A hernia develops when tissue--often intestine or fat--pushes through a weakened spot in the abdominal wall or groin. Experts across health media emphasize that hernias don't arise out of nowhere: they're caused by a mix of muscle weakness and increased internal pressure. Common contributors include heavy lifting, chronic coughing, constipation, obesity, pregnancy, or previous surgery scars. Heredity and aging can also play a role.

You might experience a soft bulge, a dull ache, or a feeling of heaviness--sometimes only during physical effort like sneezing or bending. Whether painful or not, a hernia won't improve on its own.

Why Awareness Matters

According to reports, millions worldwide have hernias--but only a fraction seek timely care. For instance, in the U.S., fewer than 15% pursue consultation despite over 5 million cases annually. Likewise, local studies show many adults aren't aware of all risk factors like smoking or asthma--meaning awareness initiatives are still needed.

Treatment You Can Rely On

While small, painless hernias might be monitored, most eventually require repair. Modern approaches--including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries--offer faster recovery, less pain, and minimal scarring compared to traditional open surgery. In India and globally, these minimally invasive techniques are increasingly recognised as best practice for inguinal and ventral hernia repair.

At the core, surgery aims to close the defect--often reinforced with a mesh implant that supports tissue healing and reduces recurrence risk.

Why You Shouldn't Delay

If ignored, hernias may enlarge or become incarcerated, trapping tissue or even strangulating it--when blood flow is cut off. This is a medical emergency that may require immediate surgery and carries greater risks.

"You don't need to live with mild symptoms," says Dr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a senior surgical gastroenterologist and robotic surgeon. "Early diagnosis and minimally invasive repair mean we can address hernia safely and help you return to daily life more quickly."

A Patient Story

"I ignored the discomfort for months, thinking it wasn't serious. But the bulge got in the way of even simple tasks like lifting groceries. After consulting a specialist, I opted for robotic repair. The surgery went smoothly, and within days, I was back on my feet. I'm grateful I didn't wait longer."

How to Stay Proactive

* If you notice a bulge, pain, or pressure:

* Don't delay--book a consultation to assess your risk.

* Understand treatment options--ask about minimally invasive or robotic methods.

Prioritize prevention--maintain healthy weight, avoid constipation, use safe lifting techniques, and manage chronic cough or breathing issues.

