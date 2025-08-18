Mumbai, August 18: Google Pixel 10 series is confirmed to launch globally on August 20 and in India on August 21, 2025. During the upcoming Made by Google event, the tech giant will introduce its highly anticipated Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold models. The devices will come with a similar design to the previous models; however, they will offer better performance, AI features, and various other improvements.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to be the top-performing smartphones in the lineup. They will come with a similar vertically-aligned camera module on the rear, which includes the latest features powered by artificial intelligence (Gemini). Various tipsters have leaked the AnTuTu score of the Pro XL model ahead of the launch, suggesting a 15% performance boost over the previous gen model. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 To Come With Latest A19 and A19 Pro Chipsets; Check Rumoured Prices, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17 Series.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Leaked Performance Details

According to various sources, the AnTuTu score the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro XL achieved was 11,40,286. The reports said the score was similar to those devices running on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. The authenticity of the tests shared online cannot be verified until the final product launch and reviews. However, it is said that all the smartphones in the series, including Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro, will be powered by the latest Tensor G5 chip built on a 3nm process.

Google Pixel 10 Series: What to Expect?

The Google Pixel 10 standard model is expected to be lighter than the Pixel 9 model due to its smaller primary camera sensor. Reports indicated it would use the same sensors that powered the Google Pixel 9A. It is said that the selfie camera may be improved, while the primary camera setup would be inferior. On the other hand, Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to have a triple camera setup on the rear and offer better results than predecessors. iPhone 18 Not Coming in 2026: Apple To Skip Standard Model From Its Upcoming iPhone Family Next Year, Says Report.

Besides, new AI-powered functionalities will be added, such as 'Sketch-to-image', voice-activated photo editing ('Speak-to-tweak') and others. As per the leaks, the upcoming Pixel 10 series smartphones will get a virtual assistant called "Pixel Sense".

