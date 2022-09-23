Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jimmy Choo is delighted to announce the launch of the new VARENNE AVENUE handbag family in India. Autumn 2022 marked the official introduction of Jimmy Choo's VARENNE AVENUE family, an extension of the brand's existing VARENNE family. Defined by a distinctive matelasse leather finish and topped off with the Jimmy Choo's signature bevelled monogram, these sumptuous handbags - available in a palette including candy pink, gold, back and rich burgundy - capture the glamorous, confident, and daring spirit of the house.

Taking center stage is the candy pink VARENNE AVENUE QUAD handbag, a future classic that deftly combines the cutting-edge design, exceptional quality and time-honored craft that is integral to Jimmy Choo.

Varenne Avenue was unveiled at an exclusive dinner party attended by fashion insiders including; Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Antara Motiwala Marwah, Alaviaa Jaffrey, Tasheen Rahimtoola, Priyanka Kapadia, Summiyya Patni, and more.

