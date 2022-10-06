Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the aim to responsibly own the environment we live in, and to build a better, greener and cleaner future for generations to come, Titan Company announces the launch of 'Go Green' initiative to plant 1 lakh+ trees and traverse the journey of a greener India.

To step up efforts towards this sustainable movement, Titan's 'Go Green' initiative kick-started in a unique way through a Marathon Relay run with a collective pledge to plant trees along the route from Pantnagar to Bengaluru.

The Titan 'Go Green' run flagged off from Pantnagar on 10th September and reached via Delhi, Jaipur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Vadodara. Mumbai to Pune on 3rd October and is moving swiftly to the next destination.

Under the 'Go Green' umbrella initiative, Titan Company will be running a series of plantation drives, which will encourage employees and their families to plant trees in partnership with the NGO, 'BiotaSoil Foundation', Tata Motors and Tata Power.

Titan Company is highly committed to environment sustainability and has always made consistent effort towards making green living, a way of living. Titan has also extended this commitment to anyone from public to plant a tree and nurture its growth and thereby contribute to Titan's sustained initiative. Titan urges volunteers to be a part of Titan's 'Go Green' journey in three simple ways:

#1 Be a part of the tree plantation drive

#2 Sponsor one or more trees

#3 Take a pledge and make small significant changes

Titan has launched various sustainability initiatives since its inception, for instance:

More than 62% of Energy requirements of Titan's manufacturing comes from wind and solar

Titan's CSR efforts have rejuvenated lakes, built check dams, planted thousands of trees across country and planted two Miyawaki forests at Hosur

It has rejuvenated a large lake in the vicinity of its corporate office , thus restoring the water body, also rejuvenated a smaller water body at Pantnagar

Speaking on the launch, C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company Limited, said, "'Go Green' is an act driven by knowledge and practices in pursuit of become one with Mother Earth. Sustainable living, taking ecologically responsible decisions, adopting eco-friendly alternatives and leading an environmentally mindful lifestyle is the only way forward. The initiative is launched with the view to influence and infuse a sustainable mindset through a collaborative pledge."

N. E. Sridhar, AVP & Head, Corporate Sustainability shared his views at the launch, ''We at Titan Company have always taken conscious and consistent efforts to embed sustainability in our end-to-end operations. As a responsible organisation and with the launch of our 'Go Green' initiative, collaborating with our partners and stakeholders, we aim to bring awareness on climate change and encourage adoption of processes and practices that promote sustainability."

To know more and be part of Titan 'Go Green' Initiative - gogreen.titancompany.in.

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear.

Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira).

Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail. Titan recorded a standalone income of around INR 27,200 crore for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Learn more about Titan on www.titancompany.in.

