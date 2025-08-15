PNN

New Delhi [India], August 15: In a significant milestone for India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, Anchal Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Tofler, has been recognized in ET Now's prestigious 40 Under 40 India: The Young Leaders Shaping the Future of Tomorrow. This accolade reflects not only her leadership but also Tofler's mission to revolutionize business transparency and decision-making for India's SMEs.

The seeds of Tofler were sown in 2013, sparked by a simple yet powerful observation: while banks, large investors, and consulting firms had access to structured financial data, India's vast SME sector was navigating growth in darkness, struggling with incomplete and unstructured company information. It was clear that small and medium enterprises, the backbone of the Indian economy, lacked a platform that understood their unique challenges.

Anchal, alongside her co-founder Parijat, envisioned a platform that could bridge this gap--providing SMEs with the same level of actionable insights and transparency that large corporations leveraged for growth. Thus, Tofler was born, with a mission to build trust, transparency, and a level playing field for businesses across India.

Over the years, Tofler has evolved into India's leading SME diligence platform, empowering businesses, founders, and investors with in-depth financial insights on private Indian companies. Through its innovative Finder Tool, Credit Analysis, and Benchmarking features, Tofler helps businesses unlock growth opportunities, minimize risk, and improve profitability. Today, the platform boasts over 2,000 active daily users with an impressive 90% renewal rate, reflecting the value it delivers in the day-to-day operations of Indian businesses.

Driving Impact at Scale

Tofler's contribution to India's economy is evident in the numbers:

-Access to 10 million business profiles

-62-point risk analysis per company

-Insights across 1,200+ industry sub-segments

-Deep analysis into 9,000 product categories

Whether it is a founder seeking to discover new customers, a CFO benchmarking their company's performance, or an investor assessing risk, Tofler has become the platform of choice, trusted even by India's leading media firms for accurate, real-time financial reporting.

Shaping India's Transparent Business Future

For Anchal, the recognition from ET Now is a reminder of the journey that started with a commitment to empower India's SMEs with the tools they need to grow smartly and sustainably. "We believe that trust and transparency are the foundation of a thriving economy. Tofler was built to ensure that every SME, regardless of size, has the information they need to make confident, data-backed decisions," Anchal shared.

In a fast-evolving business environment, Tofler continues to innovate, ensuring that its clients stay ahead of their competition with actionable intelligence. As India's SME ecosystem matures, platforms like Tofler are not just facilitating growth but are shaping a transparent, resilient, and confident new India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)