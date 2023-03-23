New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/SRV): Women's entrepreneurship has played a vital role in enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. Fame Finders Media honors contributions women have made to our nation through their entrepreneurship.

Today, Fame Finders Media has brought together the top 10 successful women entrepreneurs of the year who have been the major reasons for the expansion of markets by driving innovation.

Also Read | #PeoplesPadma | I Am Thankful to the Govt and PM @narendramodi for Arranging the Visit for … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The success stories of these top 10 women entrepreneurs depict their resilience and excellence and inspire other women aspirants to continue their journeys despite struggles.

1. Arpita Anand - Founder and director of Semillero International Preschools.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz All-New Rugged Baby G-Class SUV on the Anvil; Find All Key Details Here.

Arpita Anand is a seasoned entrepreneur and dedicated educationist for over decades and possesses several years of professional experience in Teaching and School Administration. She has come a long way through her optimism and networking skills and is now the founder and director of Semillero International Preschools.

She is also an advisor and business consultant for City International School.

She is a law graduate and aspires to be a global entrepreneur and devoted herself to supporting the underprivileged by providing free education. She is involved in multiple voluntary projects to eradicate social issues in society.

She is an educationist, entrepreneur, and social activist and has become an inspiration for our youth through her resilience, passion, and hard work.

2. Dr. Swati Verma - Founder CEO of the Success-Skills (A Trainers Club Ent.

Dr. Swati Verma Sood is the founder and CEO of the Success-Skills (A Trainers Club Ent.), an institution dedicated to the success of People from Students to professionals with diverse experiences. Their clear mission is to work towards the Holistic progress of People I.e. Developing them Professionally + Skilling them Physically, Mentally & Spiritually.

The team says through our training sessions we are performing inner engineering to create a Strong next-gen professional force in India.

Dr. Swati, who is Guinness & OMG World Record Speaker possesses a rich experience of two decades in various spheres of People's development. Recently She has been honored with awards - "The Best Entrepreneur of the Year (L&D)-2021" @ Skill India Awards by NIST; "Excellence in L&D-2021" Corporate Guru World Summit & Awards; Global Achievers Award-2022 for 'The Best Corporate Trainer for Experiential Gamified Learning.

3. Swapna Jose - Co-Founder and CEO of Equittap LLP

Swapna Jose is the Co-Founder and CEO of Equittap LLP, which is an investment bank and finance firm that raises capital for listed and unlisted companies in India and across Europe. Swapna is also the Director of Imagen Corporate Solutions Pvt Ltd. Apart from being a seasoned Finance professional, she is a sought-after Corporate Coach with more than a decade of delivering impactful training to many MNCs. Conferred to her is the Title "101 most fabulous Coaching Leaders", globally by World HRD Congress in association with ET Now, Finance, and Business Channel. She has also been awarded "The Best Corporate Coach in Chennai 2019", by India Education Awards and has been featured in the Zee Business Channel too.

Swapna holds an MBA in Finance & Strategy) from IIM Kozhikode. She is also certified in Design Thinking & Innovation, from the premier Stanford University. She was also the accomplished topper in her Class 10 Board Exams.

Her new venture, as the Director of BayNautica Global Pvt Ltd, will be launched in a couple of days. BNG is a Shipping firm offshore with footage into compliance with flag, class, operating area, and charterer's specification for Vessels. Technical areas and disciplines include marine, dynamic positioning (DP), pipe-lay, lifting, dive and ROV arrangements, and helideck to name a few. Swapna believes, duality in her profile helps her Inject a catalytic blend, bringing in inspiring transformations.

4. Dr. Parin Somani

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is the Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development. She is an Independent Academic Scholar, TEDx Speaker, Educator, International Motivational Speaker, Author, Writer, Banker, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Multi-International Award Winner. She has achieved Seven Doctorate degrees and has been recognized Five times in the World Book of Records.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has published 41+ educational papers, newspaper/magazine articles, and 19 books and got featured in 100+ videos and 390+ newspapers/ books for her amazing societal contribution.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is the Chairperson of Global Research Conferences and Chief Editor of Global Research Journal. These are the platforms that provide opportunities for passionate researchers to present their research to a global network of like-minded people.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani holds numerous designations contributing to societal betterment and holds a multitude of multi-international awards.

5. Parineeta Chaudhary - Founder & Managing Director at Adisa Media

Parineeta Chaudhary is the Founder of Adisa Media & holds a master's Degree in Business. She started working at the age of 17, and now she has turned into a fierce woman entrepreneur, highly motivated, and a multitasker.

Parineeta wears multiple hats at Adisa, including Strategic advisory, Creative development, Ad Sales, etc. She possesses a keen eye for each work, and her attention to detail is unmatchable in the R&D of the product that is being marketed. Parineeta deftly oversees several business divisions.

Her efforts along with the team have resulted in building a 30M USD worth company which is a phenomenal feat for someone so young. Moving ahead she is all set to launch her organic cosmetic company too.

6. Dr. Sudha Kankaria - Founder of 'Save Girl Child Mission'

Dr. Sudha Kankaria is an ophthalmologist and the First Proto Originator of the national campaign - 'save the girl child.' Since 1985. Her exemplary service was underlined by Wonder Book of Records, Times News Feed, BBC London, She has been honored with the Nirmalgram Award by President Abdul Kalam in 2007. For her honour, The Indian Post published Post Ticket under "My Stamp". She has also been awarded the Woman Excellence Award by the University of Mountains in Europe.

Dr. Sudhaji has involved more than 30 lakh people in this movement through a collective pledge. Under her guidance, thousands of resolutions have been passed to save the girl child. She introduces revolutionary tradition like Renaming of Unwanted Girls, 8th Vow in marriage ceremony, ANC Tracking and also implement in society by large scale.

Dr. Sudha is a conscientious doctor, a social worker, a soulful poet, and an accomplished writer who works with dedication and hard work. She is a reformer and a revolutionary who established a historical foundation.

7. Dr. Pooja Anand Sharma - Founder & Chairperson of Vishwas Healing Centre. Psychologist and Alternate Energy Healing Therapist

Dr. Pooja has been in the Wellness Industry for the last 22 years. She believes that the root cause behind the majority of illnesses that affect the body can be traced back to the mind. she is the pioneer in integrating spiritual and psychological techniques, using an integrated approach towards mental health. Her expertise is in Counselling, Psychoanalysis/ Psychotherapy, and Alternate Energy Healing Approaches.

She gives training in psychological Therapies and Energy Healing Modalities to people and also holds individual sessions so that they discover themselves using Deep Inner Reflection, Exploration, and Inner Child healing. Current Life Resolution has helped many people deal with their emotional/ mental/ physical illnesses. With a 98% success rate of her organization, she commits herself to provide the best services.

8. Swati Sarkar, Project - Head of Academics - Sahayog Schools

Swati is a Principal of Adarsh Bharat Public School. Her career in the education field started way back in 1992. She is now not only an educational leader who has worked in many renowned institutions but is a life coach, counsellor, parenting coach, mentor, motivator and guide for young women who want support to emerge from the shadows and establish themselves. She has worked with numerous widows, split, and divorced women throughout her career as an academician, in addition to more than 5000 single mothers. She was awarded for her voluntary service to KURI, an NGO that helps underprivileged women and girls. Every child, in her opinion, has a right to an education and a better life.

9. Mukta Monish Mehta - Co-Founder and Director of Swar Kala Sangam Performing Arts Pvt. Ltd.

MuktaMonish Mehta is an Indian Classical Vocalist, Music Educator, and Performer. She is the Trustee and Director of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy and the Co-Founder and Director of Swar Kala Sangam Performing Arts Pvt. Ltd. (Gurgaon, Haryana) - A Chain of Music Schools & Performing Arts Schools with the Brand Name " Swar Kala Sangam ".

Born and brought up in Jammu. She was introduced to music at a very tender age by her father Prof Baldev Singh Bali, an eminent Vocalist of Jammu and disciple of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Ji Joshi.

Mukta is one of the board of advisors to the Kalagram Society formed by Deputy Commissioner Gurgaon.

MuktaMonish Mehta is a Gold Medalist in Indian Classical Music from Jammu University. She has been an amazing Indian Classical Performer. She has trained over 1500+ students. It is said that " knowledge grows by sharing", and Mukta is selflessly committed to imparting training to the students.

10. Himaani Chetaan - Founder of BeetRRuz.

Himaani Chetaan is an emerging Entrepreneur, who had a dream and a will that she transformed into a beautiful venture that flourishes as BeetRRuz. With motivation running through her veins, the journey of Himaani Chetaan is not just a beautiful pilgrimage but a transformation forged through fire. The hardships made her an enterprising and flourishing entrepreneur, an international publicist, and a travel enthusiast.

Himaani Chetaan believes that one should always listen to their heart. Born and brought up in the fast-moving city of Delhi. She is the Founder of BeetRRuz, a Public Relations firm that offers marketing solutions and also creates and promotes PR. Her immense interest in networking was a bud that bloomed into BeetRRuz, Himaani being a social person was a perfect suit for it but starting up was a major risk. She thought it was better to regret the risks that didn't work out than the chances she didn't take at all.

Top 10 women entrepreneurs successfully organized, managed, and coordinated by fame finders. To know more about campaigns, visit us at https://famefinders.in/ or contact at +91 9718750379 or manoj@famefinders.in or https://www.facebook.com/top10achievers

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)