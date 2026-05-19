Business News | TRA Brand Trust Report 2026 Recognizes Versuni India as One of India's Most Trusted Brands in the Irons Category

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 19: Versuni India has been recognized among India's Most Trusted Irons & Tower Fans brands in the prestigious TRA's Brand Trust Report, India Study 2026. The recognition is based on a comprehensive study covering 8000 brands across 16 cities, reaffirming the brand's growing consumer trust and strong market presence in the home appliances segment.

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The recognition highlights Versuni India's consistent focus on delivering reliable, high-performance, and consumer-centric products tailored to the evolving needs of Indian households. Known for combining innovation with everyday convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its position across categories through quality-driven solutions and customer-first experiences.

The TRA ranking reflects the confidence consumers place in Versuni India's portfolio of irons and tower fans, categories that have witnessed increasing demand for durability, efficiency, and smart functionality. Industry experts acknowledge the brand's ability to blend technology, design, and accessibility while catering to consumers across metro as well as emerging markets.

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Over the years, Versuni India has focused on building deeper consumer engagement through innovation-led products, robust distribution, and strong after-sales support. The recognition further underscores the company's commitment to enhancing everyday living through trusted and meaningful home appliance solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer said, "Being recognized among India's Most Trusted Irons & Tower Fans brands is a proud milestone for us. Consumer trust remains at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition motivates us to continue delivering products that combine innovation, quality, and reliability for Indian consumers."

The recognition in TRA's Brand Trust Report 2026 further strengthens Versuni India's position as a trusted player in the consumer home appliances space and reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and value for customers across the country.

About VersuniVersuni's purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Philips, Saeco and Gaggia products are sold under trademark license from Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Handheld Steamer, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe and a footprint in over 100 countries.

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