Pakistan Shocker: Over 100 Homes Attacked and Torched in Sindh After Couple Marry by Choice; Bride’s Father Claims Girl Was Underage

A violent mob attack triggered by a community dispute over a free-will marriage has resulted in the destruction of more than 100 homes in Pakistan's Sindh province. Armed men reportedly stormed a village belonging to the Buriro community in the Jacobabad district, opening fire and torching residential structures. The assault forced hundreds of terrified residents to flee their homes overnight, reducing their personal belongings and savings to ashes. Regional administrative bodies have deployed security forces to stabilise the area as local families face sudden displacement.

Escalation Following Court Marriage in Hyderabad

According to reporting from The News and Geo News, the underlying communal friction erupted after Sidra, belonging to the Channa community, married Muhammad Hassan Buriro in a Hyderabad court on May 4. Balochistan Murder: Viral Video Shows Mob Shooting Couple Dead in Desert Over Love Marriage, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condemns ‘Honour Killing’.

Following the initial outbreak of violence, the couple released a video statement confirming they had married by choice. They appealed directly to the provincial government for security and justice, stating they have faced continuous threats and public allegations since their wedding. Witnesses and local residents alleged that approximately 400 armed men participated in the targeted raid on the village. Speaking to media outlets, the groom’s father, Malhar Buriro, questioned why collective punishment was being inflicted upon an entire village over the actions of two individuals. "Hundreds of armed men attacked and burned down homes while villagers could do nothing because of the heavy gunfire,” Buriro said.

Counter-Claims of Child Marriage and Abduction

The legal and social dynamics of the case have grown increasingly complex following severe counter-allegations from the bride's family. In a separate video broadcast, the girl's father asserted that his daughter is 14 years old, making the union a direct violation of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act. Furthermore, the father accused members of the Buriro community of abducting both his 14-year-old daughter and his four-year-old daughter. He claimed that despite registering an official complaint with local law enforcement, neither of his underage daughters has been safely recovered or presented to the authorities. These conflicting narratives have significantly intensified existing communal tensions across the district.

State Intervention and Anti-Terrorism Arrests

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took formal notice of the arson, labelling the destruction of over 100 residences as an "inhuman and intolerable act". The Chief Minister directed law enforcement agencies and district authorities to supply immediate humanitarian relief and protection to the displaced families while ordering a comprehensive investigation into the planners of the raid. "No one can be allowed to play with the lives and property of innocent people," Chief Minister Shah stated, warning that all perpetrators would face severe legal consequences.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faizan Ali confirmed that regional security measures have been tightened to prevent secondary clashes. Police officials have registered a criminal case against 32 named suspects under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act. Five individuals have been apprehended so far, with targeted police raids currently underway to locate the remaining accused. Those explicitly named in the First Information Report (FIR) include Mohsin Ali Channa, Saddam Hussain Channa, Abdullah Channa, Muhammad Rafiq Bhatti, Jehangir, Munir Ahmed, and Kaleemullah Brohi. Pakistan: South Waziristan Residents Face Mobile Network Disruptions, Internet Outages.

Context of Tribal Retaliation in Rural Regions

The violent confrontation highlights a recurring pattern of tribal friction and honour-related retaliations in parts of rural Pakistan. In these regions, marriages conducted by individual choice without traditional family consensus frequently provoke lethal communal backlashes and instances of mass punishment. Human rights organisations continue to emphasise the structural dangers faced by couples exercising legal marital autonomy in areas governed by deeply entrenched tribal customs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The News and Geo News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).