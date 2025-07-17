New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The telecom regulator TRAI organised a half-day workshop on its Framework for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity on Thursday.

The workshop held at Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) headquarters in New Delhi brought together around 100 senior officers from key Central Government Ministries and Departments, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), CPWD, Town and Country Planning Organisations, School of Planning and Architecture, NBCC and other infrastructure development agencies.

The event aimed to build awareness about importance of planning digital connectivity infrastructure as a part of property or infrastructure development plan and promote institutional adoption of the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, notified by TRAI on October 25, 2024.

The regulation introduces a voluntary, performance-based star rating system, similar to green building or energy efficiency ratings, to assess how digitally ready a property or infrastructure is for delivering high-quality broadband and mobile connectivity.

The property or infrastructure includes residential buildings, commercial complexes, government offices, airports, highways, stadiums, and railway stations, among others.

In his inaugural address, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairperson, TRAI, highlighted that robust digital connectivity has become as essential as water, electricity and structural safety, especially since an estimated 70-80 per cent of mobile data traffic is now consumed indoors.

He emphasised the need for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI); the civil, physical and technological components that enable seamless access to telecom networks; to be planned and embedded at the design stage, rather than added as an afterthought.

The Chairperson noted that the new rating framework provides a clear, transparent and technology-neutral approach for property developers, infrastructure providers and government agencies to plan, implement, evaluate and improve digital connectivity readiness across various types of premises viz. homes, offices, schools, hospitals, transport hubs and smart urban spaces.

He urged Ministries, Departments and institutions to integrate DCI requirements into project guidelines, model tender documents and training curricula, so that India's built environment is future-ready by design.

The technical session included a presentation by Tejpal Singh, Advisor (QoS-1), TRAI, who detailed the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024 and the associated rating manual for the reference of registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAS), property managers, architects and service providers.

Participants were familiarised with key rating parameters such as fibre entry points, indoor signal strength, rooftop access for antenna installations, readiness for Wi-Fi and 5G, and ease of access for operators to deploy or maintain services.

Representing the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Abhishek Sharma, Scientist 'B', spoke on the key revisions proposed in the National Building Code (NBC) 2016 related to Information and Communication Enabled Installations, emphasising the importance of harmonising building standards with emerging telecom infrastructure needs.

The workshop featured interactive discussions and a dedicated Q&A session where senior officers and technical experts exchanged insights on aligning planning, policy and implementation to address indoor connectivity gaps and ensure consistent quality.

This framework aligns with flagship national programmes such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission, supporting the long-term goal of inclusive, high-quality digital access for every citizen.

TRAI said it will continue its stakeholder engagement through such workshops, consultations and capacity-building initiatives to facilitate the creation of a robust digital connectivity infrastructure in the country. (ANI)

