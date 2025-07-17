After a successful inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), season two of the showpiece tournament is set to kick off on July 18 in England. India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and the West Indies will fight with each other for the glorious title. The second edition of the WCL will see 18 blockbuster T20 matches. Legendary cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Eoin Morgan, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi will be in action. WCL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams of World Championship of Legends Cricket Season Two.

The Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions are the defending champions of WCL. They defeated the Pakistan Champions in the inaugural edition grand finale to lift the glorious title. The WCL 2025 will once again see India and Pakistan facing each other in a cricketing tournament for the first time since their recent border tensions. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the full schedule, venues, live streaming, and telecast details can scroll down below to get all the information.

World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 Full Schedule

The second edition of the WCL will be played from July 18 to August 2. A total of 18 matches will be played across four different venues in England in the World Championship of Legends 2025 edition. Below is the full schedule of the WCL 2025 tournament.

No. Date Matches Venue Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) 1 July 18 England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Edgbaston (Birmingham) 9 PM IST 2 July 19 West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Edgbaston (Birmingham) 5 PM IST 3 July 19 England Champions vs Australia Champions Edgbaston (Birmingham) 9 PM IST 4 July 20 India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Edgbaston (Birmingham) 9 PM IST 5 July 22 India Champions vs South Africa Champions County Ground (Northampton) 5 PM IST 6 July 22 England Champions vs West Indies Champions County Ground (Northampton) 9 PM IST 7 July 23 Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions County Ground (Northampton) 9 PM IST 8 July 24 England Champions vs South Africa Champions Grace Road (Leicester) 9 PM IST 9 July 25 Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Grace Road (Leicester) 9 PM IST 10 July 26 India Champions vs Australia Champions Headingley (Leeds) 5 PM IST 11 July 26 Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Headingley (Leeds) 9 PM IST 12 July 27 South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Headingley (Leeds) 5 PM IST 13 July 27 India Champions vs England Champions Headingley (Leeds) 9 PM IST 14 July 29 Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Grace Road (Leicester) 5 PM IST 15 July 29 India Champions vs West Indies Champions Grace Road (Leicester) 9 PM IST 16 July 31 1st Semi Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 5 PM IST 17 July 31 2nd Semi Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 9 PM IST 18 Aug 2 Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 9 PM IST

World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) 2025 Venue

Edgbaston, Birmingham

County Ground, Northampton

Grace Road, Leicester

Headingley, Leeds

World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) Full Squads

India Champions Squad: Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (C), Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha.

Pakistan Champions Squad: Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan (C), Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi.

Australia Champions Squad: David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brett Lee (C), Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait. Is There an India vs Pakistan Cricket Match on 20th July? Know All About World Championship of Legends 2025 Game Between Rivals.

England Champions Squad: Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Kevin Pietersen (C), Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah. WCL 2025: Eoin Morgan, Sir Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali and Ian Bell To Lead England Champions in World Championship of Legends.

South Africa Champions Squad: Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, AB de Villiers (C), Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange.

West Indies Champions Squad: Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy (C), Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo.

World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) Live Streaming

Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the World Championship of Legends 2025. The WCL 2025 season matches live streaming will be available as a viewing option for the fans on FanCode, where all the action can be found online on their app and website.

World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) Live Telecast

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World Championship of Legends 2025. Hence, fans can find TV telecast viewing options of WCL 2025 tournament matches live telecast on the Star Sports and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).