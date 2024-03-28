SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 28: Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad (A Constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University) is renowned for its career-defining legal courses, seamlessly integrating academic rigour with hands-on learning experiences. The institute offers cutting-edge B.A./B.B.A. LL.B. and LL.M programmes. Prospective candidates are invited to register for the undergraduate programmes through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) by April 12th, 2024, with the test scheduled for May 5th and May 11th, 2024. Applicants can register via the official link. Likewise, candidates interested in the LLM programme can register for the All India Admission Test (AIAT) through the official link provided to enroll for the programme.

"While students explore their options for a top-tier law school, SLS Hyderabad stands out as a beacon of excellence," stated Dr Santosh Aghav, Director, Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad. He emphasized, "Our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, fostering invaluable industry connections, and empowering students to reach their fullest potential unequivocally distinguishes us in the realm of legal education. Moreover, our robust placement programmes ensure that graduates are equipped with the skills and opportunities to succeed in their chosen careers."

Unique Legal Pathways

B.B.A. LL.B.- A 5-year integrated programme blending business and legal principles, paving the way for diverse career avenues spanning corporate law, entrepreneurship, and litigation.

B.A LL.B- This 5-year integrated programme explores legal system evolution, political influences on legislation, and laws' societal impact. It aims to cultivate empathetic advocates adept in corporate and legal realms.

LL.M in Business and Corporate Law- This 1-year programme explores business governance and legal liabilities. Innovative teaching methods foster a practical understanding of business challenges in legal compliance. Emphasis is on interdisciplinary learning and research skills.

LL.M in Criminal and Security Law - The LL.M in Criminal and Security Law programme at Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad offers specialized training in navigating complex legal systems. Through a comprehensive curriculum covering criminal procedure, terrorism law, and international security, students gain practical skills under expert guidance.

Industry-Ready Training at SLS Hyderabad

At SLS Hyderabad, the focus is on practical learning right from the start, ensuring students are well-prepared for the legal profession's demands. Through workshops, guest lectures, and hands-on assignments, aspiring legal professionals gain the skills they need to excel in their careers. This approach emphasizes practical knowledge and critical thinking, setting students up for success in law.

Global Engagement & Skill Enhancements

The International Cell at SLS Hyderabad fosters collaborations and international opportunities, enhancing academic advancement for students and faculty. Capacity development initiatives and skill enhancement programmes contribute to holistic student growth.

Career Support and Placement

SLS Hyderabad's dedicated Career and Placement Cell assists students in exploring career opportunities, internships, and placements in leading law firms, corporate houses, government organisations, and international agencies. The institution's strong alumni network further enhances career prospects by providing mentorship, networking opportunities, and valuable insights into the legal profession.

Aspiring legal professionals are encouraged to consider SLS Hyderabad as their gateway to success in the legal profession. With a proven track record of academic excellence, industry alignment, and alumni accomplishments, SLS Hyderabad stands out as a premier institution in legal education. Here, students are not only educated but also empowered to translate their ideals into a thriving legal career.

To know more, visit Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad

