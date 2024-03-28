Survival drama, The Goat Life (in Malayalam as Aadujeevitham) starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead, released in theatres on March 28. Helmed by Blessy, the film is based on a true story. It revolves around Najeeb, a young man from Kerala who moves to Saudi Arabia in search of better opportunities, where he is forced into slavery. Now, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered positive reviews, with Sukumaran's performance being lauded by all. The film stars Amala Paul as the female lead. Check out the review roundup of Aadujeevitham below. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Scroll.in: "There are memorable scenes tucked into a miserablist narrative that over-emphasises the already apparent, including Najeeb’s relationship with the goats, the appearance of fellow sufferer Khadiri (Jimmy Jean-Louis), and the role played by Malayali immigrants in helping Najeeb. The film’s visual splendour often compensates for Najeeb’s one-note, snivelling-heavy characterisation."

Firstpost: "Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers one of career best acts as Najeeb in The Goat Life. Right from his impeccable transformation to his innocent eyes, the actor steals the show in every frame. The sequence, where he removes all his clothes, takes a bath for the first time and shouts out loud, will make you feel for him. Amala Paul as Sainu is breezy and her chemistry with Prithviraj is simply amazing. Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul deserve brownie points for their act. Talib as Kafeel is menacing and will make you hate him with his villainous portrayal."

Watch The Goat Life Trailer:

Times Now: "While the feature film has been beautifully framed by cinematographer Sunil KS, the situations in the second half keep circling back on the same point. It breaks the flow of the narrative at times. And once we reach the finale, it feels as we abruptly let go of the story and characters. However, the effort by the whole team is remarkable for this intense story, especially with Prithviraj's tremendous portrayal. This review is based on the Hindi dubbed version of The Goat Life."

