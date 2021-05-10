Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI/News Voir): With the spread of second wave of COVID-19 in our country, the governments, institutions, corporates, NGOs and individuals are coming together to combat the unprecedented challenge the nation has ever faced in this century. Trident Group once again outshined as an exemplary organization with its measures and novel initiatives to combat the spread and ensure well-being of their employees.

The HR Association of India has given Platinum Award in the Most Innovative COVID Response category in HRDA-2021. This Platinum award by HR Association of India is a symbol of great applause for the resolute commitment of the organization for its people and society at large. Under the visionary and philanthropic leadership of Padma Shri Awardee Rajinder Gupta, Chairman of Trident Limited, countless measures have been taken to ensure the well-being of its employees, their family members, while also providing support to the government.

Free vaccination for its employees, their family members and special drives are being arranged as per the guidelines of the government. The chairman himself advocated about the vaccination drive to those who are working in the factories (Karamyogis) and had any apprehensions about the vaccination. Moreover, to ensure that the members of the organization feel emotionally connected, a morning town hall takes place every day wherein well-being of all employees is discussed and remedial measures are undertaken wherever applicable.

Arrangements are made to enable members who are eligible and want to donate their plasma for the treatment of the COVID patients. If some member tests COVID Positive, then they are given 14 days special paid leave and offered medical support. When they recover, they are welcomed back with gift hampers and welcome back card.

The group has tied up with multi-specialty hospitals for home care, ICU set up and tele-consultation for medication of its employees. Constant touch and association is facilitated with the leading hospitals of the Ludhiana such as Mediways Hospital, Orison Superspeciality Hospital, DMC, Deep Hospital and Deepak Hospital to request for medical facilities for their employees as and when required, likewise for all other base locations including Sanghera, Dhaula and Delhi NCR.

Trident has is supporting not only its employees in this difficult time, but also the general public and endeavours of the government. Its in-house Madhuban Multispeciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh has been transformed into an official COVID Treatment Centre which offers services to not only Trident employees but also to general public.

"Mein Hoon Na', a volunteer group of employees and special task force, has been constituted to make arrangements for providing meals to the COVID Positive employees and their family members. This task force also maintains a constant personal touch with the affected member through phone calls and visits whenever required. A helpline has been instituted to exclusively address any emergency requests from the employees. The morale of the members who are volunteering and working tirelessly to make on-ground arrangements is boosted with regular rewards and recognition events.

Awareness sessions are being conducted to spread awareness about the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Special sessions are conducted by the experts on nutrition, physical and mental health and members are being informed about their insurance cover which the company has provided to them along with complete reimbursements for tests and medications. The employees also have the option to get advance salary credited into their account if they require.

Trident has collaborated with experts, doctors and institutions such as Govt. College of Yoga Education & Health - Chandigarh, Fettle Fitness Hub, Ludhiana to keep the members engaged and lead them to a fit life which keeps them agile.

Due arrangements have been made in the factory and office premises to maintain contactless process by installing contactless sanitizers, coupon machines in the hostel canteens, contactless attendance system. Regular sanitization drives are conducted in all areas of the office and factories.

Other than these initiatives, the Chairman Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta has ensured his availability to all his family members (employees) 24*7. During an interaction with him, he said, "For us it is always our members' first, customers' second and profit third; in short, pehle khushi, phir khushali. We believe in making contributions in providing support to the government in fighting the pandemic with the hope and prayers for everyone and their family member's well-being. I request each individual to stay safe and help others, even a small contribution matters in these testing times."

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is vertically integrated textiles (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in the Home Textiles space in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organisation is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in two major business segments: Textiles and Paper, besides Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information, please visit www.tridentindia.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

