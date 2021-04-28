Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company Revenue from Operations grew by 53 per cent at Rs 5,322 Crores for the quarter under review against Rs 3,481 Crores reported in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

During Q4 2020-21, two-wheeler sales in domestic market have grown by 41 per cent and international markets by 74 per cent ahead of industry growth of 24 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. In the month of March 2021, Company for the first time crossed 1 Lakh units milestone for two-wheelers in International Business.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter is at 10.1 per cent against 7.0 per cent reported in fourth quarter of 2019-20. Company reported highest ever Operating EBITDA of Rs 536 Crores for the fourth quarter recording a growth of 119 per cent as against Rs 245 Crores in fourth quarter of 2019-20. Company also reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 387 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 recording a growth of 331 per cent as against Rs. 90 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. During the current quarter, Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 289 Crores recording a growth of 292 per cent as against Rs 74 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Full Year Performance

During the financial year 2020-21, Revenue from Operations grew by 2 per cent from Rs 16,423 Crores to Rs 16,751 Crores despite COVID-19 related lockdown during the Q1 of 2020-21.

Operating EBITDA for the year is higher at 8.5 per cent compared to 8.2 per cent of last year despite country lockdown during the Q1 of 2020-21. The Company has been delivering improved EBITDA sequentially from Q2 onwards.

The PBT for year ended March 2021 grew by 10 per cent at Rs 826 Crores as compared to Rs 754 Crores reported during previous year. PAT for the year ended March 2021 was at Rs 612 Crores as compared to Rs 592 Crores reported during the year ended March 2020.

During the year, focused working capital management and improved operating performance helped the Company to generate free cash flow of Rs 1,887 Crores. These proceeds are used to reduce the debt. Lean stock with the dealers also helped to unleash the blocked working capital across the supply chain.

Sales Q4 2020-21

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered a growth of 47 per cent at 9.28 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2021 as against 6.33 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2020. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 54 per cent at 4.31 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2021 as against 2.80 Lakh units in quarter March 2020. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2021 registered a growth of 78 per cent at 2.98 Lakh units against the sales of 1.67 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2019-2020.

The Company's total export of two-wheelers and three-wheelers registered a growth of 58 per cent at 3.22 Lakh units in the quarter under review as against 2.04 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2020. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.41 Lakh units as against 0.43 Lakh units during fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Sales FY 2020-21

During the year ended March 2021, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports was 30.52 Lakh units as against 32.63 Lakh units in the year 2019-20. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year is 13.42 Lakh units as against 13.64 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020. Scooter sales registered 9.61 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021 as against 10.75 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020. Three-wheeler sales is at 1.24 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021 as against 1.74 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020.

The total export of the Company recorded a growth of 5 per cent increasing from 8.41 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020 to 8.79 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021.

Interim Dividends

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 24, 2021 declared the second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per Share (140 per cent) for the year 2020-21. The total dividend paid for the year ended March 2021 aggregated to Rs 3.50 per share (350 per cent) on 475,087,114 equity shares of Re. 1/- each absorbing a sum of Rs 166.28 Crores.

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)