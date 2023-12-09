PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: In a momentous celebration of knowledge and academia, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, unveiled a significant contribution to the educational landscape. Four cutting-edge management textbooks, authored by the esteemed Prof Nayantara Padhi, PhD, Professor of Management at the prestigious Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi, were officially released.

These comprehensive textbooks, covering Human Resource Management, Organisational Behaviour, Industrial Relations, and Business Communication, offer an in-depth exploration of business management concepts. Real-world case studies and examples provide practical insights, while a diverse question bank, including long, short, and scenario-based questions, ensures a thorough understanding. Additionally, the inclusion of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) facilitates self-assessment, and the tailored preparation support for entrance tests such as UGC NET and SETs adds immense value.

Published by the trailblazing Invincible Publication Pvt Ltd, Gurgaon, these textbooks are poised to become an indispensable part of the academic journey for management students. Prof Nayantara Padhi's distinguished academic background and extensive contributions to internationally and nationally renowned journals underscore the quality and rigor of these textbooks.

Founded in 2016, Invincible Publishers is at the forefront of the Indian publishing industry, renowned for delivering high-caliber books across genres. The dynamic collaboration with influencers expands their reach and provides authors with unparalleled exposure.

Sagar Setia, CEO and co-founder of Invincible, is reshaping the publishing landscape by ushering in a new era of digitization and innovation. His visionary leadership extends to the government sector, where he is implementing groundbreaking ideas to enhance efficiency and transparency.

"I believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change. At Invincible, we're on a mission to revolutionize publishing by embracing digitization and creating a more accessible future for information dissemination," said Sagar Setia.

Pradhan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prof Nayantara Padhi, recognizing her substantial contribution to strengthening the academic foundation of the management discipline. Expressing confidence in the books' potential, he stated that these resources will undoubtedly become essential reading for management students not only in India but also internationally.

