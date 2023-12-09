Kashvee Gautam turned heads at the WPL 2024 auction when she was signed by Gujarat Giants for a massive sum of Rs 2 crore. Gujarat Giants fended off some intense competition from UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore to acquire the exciting youngster's signature for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old will be one of the young players to watch out for when the WPL 2024 begins next year. Gautam also matched the staggering Rs 2 crore amount that Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland fetched earlier in the WPL auction when she was signed by Delhi Capitals. Vrinda Dinesh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About UP Warriorz' Rs 1.3 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

Gautam grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she took all 10 wickets in a 50-over match at the U-19 level. Fans might be wondering who the youngster is after she fetched such a big amount at the WPL auction. The fast bowler, with this, became the most expensive uncapped player at the WPL auction and this is something that the cricket fraternity is set to remember for a long long time. Let us take a look at some of the quick facts about the exciting young fast bowler. Kashvee Gautam Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player at WPL Auction After Being Signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 Crore.

Watch Kashvee Gautam's Sensational Bowling Performance Here:

Hat-trick ✅ 10 wickets in a one-day game ✅ 49 runs with the bat ✅ Leading from the front ✅ 4.5-1-12-10! 👌👌 Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. 👏👏 #U19Oneday Scorecard 👉👉 https://t.co/X8jDMMh5PS pic.twitter.com/GWUW9uUgtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 25, 2020

Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts

#Kashvee Gautam was born in Chandigarh, Punjab on April 18, 2003

#The exciting cricketer is known to hit the deck hard and made the headlines when she finished with figures of 10/12 in 4.5 overs, which also included one maiden.

#Gautam earlier competed at the Women's T20 Challenge for the Trailblazers

#The fast bowler did not find a team in the inaugural WPL auction. She was then advised by scouts to increase her pace

#The 20-year-old was part of the Indian U-23 team which won the ACC Emerging tournament, which was held in Hong Kong

#Gautam is also a pretty player with the bat in hand and her all-round skills is something that Gujarat Giants would look to use in WPL 2024

Having been signed by Gujarat Giants, she would learn a lot by rubbing shoulders with some of the top Indian and as well as international stars and the journey seems only upwards for the youngster from here on.

