IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: After the home series win against Australia, India now take on South Africa in an away tour in a three-match series. Team India continues to be without main core players and it is youngsters looking to cement the place in the side. With ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in June, the series against South Africa serves as an important series for the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs SA on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of IND vs SA 1st T20I match. India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Durban.

Both the teams will be looking to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, in the IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked six players from the Indian team and five from South Africa to complete our IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI. IND vs SA T20I Series: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Due to Ankle Sprain, Beuran Hendricks Named Replacement.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Rinku Singh (IND) and David Miller (SA).

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj (IND) and Ravi Bishnoi (IND).

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Marco Jansen (c) and Aiden Markram (vc).

India Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Likely XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), David Miller (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND) and Ravi Bishnoi (IND).

