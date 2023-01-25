Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh has lauded the efforts made by stakeholders in addressing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss in the country.

R K Singh chaired the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting with States and State Power Utilities in New Delhi on January 23 and 24.

Addressing AT&C loss in the country by the stakeholders resulted in overall reduction of AT&C losses by 5 per cent in FY 2021-22.

The Union Minister recognised the efforts made by States, who have achieved more than 3 per cent reduction in AT&C losses from FY 2020-21 to FY 2021-22, and appreciated the initiatives taken to meet such reduction, informed the government through a release.

These states include Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura and West Bengal. A few states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand were also appreciated for steadily maintaining their losses within reasonable limits.

Further, the states that have not been able to improve on their losses were advised to take up measures for achieving loss reduction targets under RDSS.

The Minister stressed the need to address inefficiencies in the distribution sector with priority on reduction of losses, maintaining proper subsidy accounts, energy accounting and to ensure prepaid smart metering implementation to enhance revenue realization and thereby avoiding undesirable borrowings. (ANI)

