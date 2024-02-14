PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited (NSE Code: URAVI) is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of incandescent and wedge-based automotive lamps, has announced its unaudited financial result for 9M FY24.

9M FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 31.35 Cr, YoY growth of 15.81 %

* EBITDA of Rs 5.18 Cr, YoY growth of 6.29 %

* Net Profit of Rs 1.57 Cr, YoY growth of 33.71 %

* EPS of Rs 1.44, YoY growth of 29.73 %

Commenting on company's performance, NirajGada, Managing Director and CEO said, "Uravi's impressive financial performance in the first nine months of FY24, combined with its strategic initiatives, underscores the company's unwavering dedication to excellence. Uravi's focus on innovation and tailor-made solutions to Tier 1 partners of major OEMs strengthened its commitment to providing top-quality products to the market. This consistent delivery of quality reinforces Uravi's reputation and strengthens its position as a reliable partner in the industry."

Incorporated in 2004, Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited is the leading manufacturer and supplier of incandescent and wedge-based automotive lamps. They take pride in being the largest manufacturers of automotive lamps for instrument clusters in India, as well as the second-largest in the automotive signalling and parking lamps segment for OEMs.

