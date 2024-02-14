New Delhi, February 14: Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has resigned from the Congress in what is being viewed as yet another setback to the grand old party. He has tendered his resignation to the party’s national president, Mallikarjuna Kharge. Vibhakar Shastri Quits Congress: Grandson of Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri Resigns From Congress Party.

Vibhakar Shastri Quits Congress

Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress (@INCIndia) Regards Vibhakar Shastri — Vibhakar Shastri (@VShastri_) February 14, 2024

“Hon’ble Congress President Shri Khargeji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” Shastri has posted this message on X.

