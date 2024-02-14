  • Lifestyle
    Gemini App Coming to Headphones, Could Bring GenAI-Powered Responses to ‘Audio-Only’ Medium: Report

    After renaming its AI services and AI chatbot Bard as "Gemini", tech giant Google is reportedly planning to introduce Gemini App to the headphones. Check more details here.

    Technology Team Latestly| Feb 14, 2024 01:34 PM IST
    Gemini App Coming to Headphones, Could Bring GenAI-Powered Responses to ‘Audio-Only’ Medium: Report
    Gemini AI Image (Photo Credit: Official Website)

    Mumbai, February 14: Google recently renamed its AI services "Gemini", including the company's chatbot Bard. On the other hand, Microsoft has already rolled out its Copilot to Microsoft Windows and smartphones, offering easy access to artificial intelligence services. Google now reportedly planning to introduce its Gemini app into headphones. However, the official launch timeline is yet to be announced. 

    Google's new move to rebrand its services, replacing Google Assistant with Gemini for Android smartphones and following other changes hints at the tech giant's aim to become an AI leader in the market. According to the report by 9to5Google, new evidence suggested that the tech giant is planning to introduce the Gemini App to Google Assistant headphones. Samsung to Rollout OTA Update of Galaxy AI Features on Its Galaxy Buds Series To Unlock Capabilities Like ‘Live Translate’ Through Galaxy S24 Series: Report.

    The report mentioned Google focuses on Android and iOS smartphones first. Google's Gemini expansion plans are explicit, said the report, and once it is enabled in the smartphone, Pixel Buds Pro would trigger Google Assistant. The report said that the users can tell from the voice which capabilities they need to access.

    The report highlighted that the Gemini for headphones may bring GenAI-powered responses through an "audio-only" medium. The report said that the earbuds have the benefit of falling back to the smartphone to which it is connected if something goes wrong and also said that it would be safer than the speakers and Smart displays.  OpenAI Testing New ‘Memory’ Feature for Its AI Chatbot ChatGPT To Remember Information About Conversations Over Time.

    As per the report, Google's Gemini is receiving more traffic than usual. Now, it is temporarily unavailable with the notice - "Too many requests in a short period. Try again later". Google's Gemini AI services will likely be introduced in other gadgets in the future; however, the exact features and specifications of the upcoming gadgets are unknown. The Gemini AI-powered earbuds could offer more control over voice commands and help access many services instantly without looking at the smartphone screen. 

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

