Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced today that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Malaysia for 2021-2022.

This prestigious recognition is solely based on employee feedback, their experience working at UST, and their overall journey with the company. An overwhelming majority of US sociates ranked UST and its leadership higher than the average for companies based in Malaysia. The GPTW certification took place through the Trust Index(c) Survey and culture assessment among the company's employees by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).

Also Read | Rajasthan Schools, Colleges Set To Reopen With 100% Capacity From November 15 Under New COVID-19 Guidelines.

Great Place to Work is the global entity on building, supporting, and identifying high-trust and high-performance culture at workplaces. From its inception in 1992, they have conducted millions of research on employees across the globe and identified characteristics of exceptional workplaces. With each passing year, about 10,000 organizations enroll to be Great Place to Work certified.

This certification holds a special place as UST Malaysia is the third employer certified in Malaysia by GPTW. USsociates commended UST's leadership team for their people management skills, promotion of DEI, and their support for innovation. The employees also spoke highly of the safe and healthy work environment, the pride they take in the job, the respect shown by the leadership team, and the immense opportunities that support personal and professional development.

Also Read | Bhopal Hospital Tragedy: 4 Infants Die After Fire Breaks Out in Special Newborn Care Unit of Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital.

"We are committed to building a holistic environment for our employees that's inclusive and driven with growth opportunities," says Michael Adamson, Sr. VP - HR Global Operations, UST. "Being recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' is a huge honor and a true testament to the effort that every USsociate has demonstrated at UST. We are excited that UST is recognized as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries that we operate in. This recognition substantiates UST's commitment to building an extensive workforce that attracts and retains top talent as we deliver outstanding business results to our global clients."

"Getting certified by GPTW is an honor and a validation of our high-energy, high-performance work culture and we are excited as this is a value add for our employees working in Malaysia," said Amar Chhajer, Country Head, UST Malaysia, and Senior Director APAC, UST.

"UST is a great place to work because of our commitment to determination, integrity, leadership, and continuous improvement towards building a resilient workforce. Every USsociate working at UST is living our guiding values, every day even through these challenging times. We take much pride in our sharp, creative team members, and we are thrilled that we are rated among the best technology workplaces in the country," he added.

Despite battling these difficult times, UST has demonstrated best-in-class talent practices and continued its award-winning culture with the latest certification in Malaysia. In 2021, UST was certified by Great Place to Work® in the U.S., UK, India, and Mexico. UST was also named a Top Employer 2021 in Eight Countries - US, United Kingdom, India, Mexico, Spain, Philippines Singapore, and Malaysia, by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), another global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices in the workplace.

The company had recently announced its aggressive hiring plans of over 10,000 employees across the globe, including Malaysia, to support its global business demand, accelerate the digital transformation of companies, and the rise of the digital economy.

Started in 2010 in Malaysia, UST has two engineering delivery centers in Penang and Kuala Lumpur with over 1000 employees. Last year, UST also announced the launch of the company's first Infinity Labs in Southeast Asia that aims to drive innovation for their clients in the region. UST and OutSystems recently announced the winners of the digital learning challenge for students in Malaysia, awarding conditional job offers from UST.

The company is committed to supporting the growing innovation ecosystem in Southeast Asia and is well-positioned for growth. UST's expanding presence in Malaysia further solidifies its commitment to the country, with plans to leverage and provide opportunities to local Malaysian talent who are keen on developing digital skills essential for tomorrow's economy.

To learn more about UST's certification, please visit GPTW.

For more information about careers at UST, please visit https://www.ust.com/careers or Jobs at UST LinkedIn page.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)