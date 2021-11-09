Bhopal, November 9: At least four children died of suffocation after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit of Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal. The fire broke out on Monday. A total 40 children were in the special ward of the hospital at the time of the incident. Of these four died, and 36 were evacuated to safety by the fire officials along with the hospital staff, said Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

A fire official told IANS that the department received information about the fire around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, after which nearly 12 firefighting engines were rushed to the spot immediately. Exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. After the blaze broke out on the third floor of the hospital, smoke engulfed the building, triggering panic among patients. "Chaos broke out in the darkened, smoke- filled building and security staff forced the patients' relatives out, triggering anger," said a fire official. Maharashtra Civil Hospital Fire: Death Toll Rises to 11 as One More Death Reported in Maharashtra Civil Hospital Fire.

Subsequently, local police were called to control the situation. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Chouhan also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. "A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The investigation will be done by ACS Public Health and Medical Education Mohammed Suleman," Chief Minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

