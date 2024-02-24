PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: The air will be filled with melodies as Vasantotsav 2024, a tribute to the legendary Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji will unfold at Ajivasan Banquet Hall on the 24th of February, 2024. This prestigious event not only celebrates the founder of one of Mumbai's most esteemed music schools but also honours exceptional artists, educators, and young talents.

The pinnacle of Vasantotsav is the Uttam Vag-Geyakar Jialal Vasant Award, a prestigious recognition presented annually. This year, the esteemed award and a citation on a magnificent 1.25-kilo silver brick will be bestowed upon the exceptionally talented Pandit Suresh Talwarkar.

The evening will shine the spotlight on the renowned tabla maestro, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain who will mark his presence as the honourable Chief Guest of the evening and felicitate Pandit Suresh Talwalkar. The musical evening will also see the distinguished presence of Padma Shree Suresh Wadkar. Their presence adds a stellar touch to the event, underscoring the significance of musical brilliance.

Adding a symphonic flavour to the evening, the audience will be treated to captivating performances by the maestro himself, Pandit Suresh Talwarkar, and the enchanting Sh. Mahesh Kale.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Swami Haridas Award will be presented to recognize unsung music teachers. The event will also shine a light on young prodigies through the Master Madan Award. Vasantotsav 2024 promises an evening of soul-stirring melodies, heartfelt recognition, and a celebration of the rich musical heritage fostered by Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji.

Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar says, "With your love and blessings, we are back with Vasantotsav 2024 from 5:00 pm at Ajivasan Hall. It is an honour that this year we will felicitate Padma Shri Taalyogi Pandit Suresh Talwalkar ji by the hands of Padma Bhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain. Apart from the prestigious felicitation Pandit Suresh Talwalkar will also perform along with his group. Pandit Mahesh Kale Ji will delight us with their performance too. We are excited and looking forward to this year's edition".

