New Delhi [India], December 9: Veganuary - the global campaign to try vegan in January and beyond - has launched its newest head-turning campaign asking people to question the practices behind some familiar foods.

The campaign's thought-provoking images highlight that:

* Cows make milk to feed their babies, just like our mothers do

* Chicken comes from birds bred to grow so big that often they can barely stand

* Sausages are literally pigs stuffed into their own intestines

* Every day more than 16 million trees are destroyed for animal farming

The attention-grabbing campaign will run across all of Veganuary's global social media platforms, including their India channels. As registration for Veganuary 2025 officially opens, 11 celebrities from India are backing the campaign as Ambassadors, appealing to people to try vegan for a month. This year's highlight is the podcast featuring world renowned mountaineer Kuntal Joisher, who will be sharing his go-to foods to build strength and endurance.

Last year, around 1.3 lakh Indians took part in Veganuary officially, with many more accessing their free resources including delicious plant-based recipes online. 2025 is set to be even bigger as brands, restaurants, retailers and workplaces join the campaign. The global Veganuary phenomenon now includes campaigns in 20 countries and has had participants from every country in the world except North Korea.

Veganuary's India head, Prashanth Vishwanath, says: "Most of us see the food we grew up with as 'normal' but when we stop to ponder the practices behind many familiar foods, they start to look a little bit weird. Veganuary is asking everyone to face the startling reality of how our food choices impact animals and the planet and consider trying vegan for January to make a positive impact."

Veganuary is free to join, and people can take part at veganuary.com to receive a Celebrity eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans and helpful advice.

Since Veganuary launched its first pledge in January 2014 - millions of people, coming from almost every country in the world, have taken part. From humble beginnings on a kitchen table in Yorkshire, there are now official Veganuary campaigns in the UK, US, Germany, Chile, Argentina, India, Spain, Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Greece, Italy, Malaysia (in partnership with Malaysian Vegetarian Society and ProVeg Malaysia), Mexico, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland and Canada. It has truly become a global phenomenon.

