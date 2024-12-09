Mangalore, December 9: A 26-year-old woman from West Bengal was physically attacked and allegedly molested by her landlord's brother in front of her apartment in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar area. The incident occurred on the night of December 3 at Planet Vista Apartments.

According to a report published by ABPLive, the accused was identified as Manjunath Gowda. As per the report, the woman went to the apartment gate to collect a parcel when Gowda, who appeared to be intoxicated, began verbally abusing her. Despite initially ignoring him, the situation escalated when Gowda suddenly assaulted her, hitting her on the forehead and grabbing her neck tightly. Bengaluru Horror: Young Woman Murdered at Home, Body Brutally Chopped Into 30 Pieces, Stuffed Into Fridge (Watch Video).

The woman recounted in her complaint, "Soon after the verbal argument, he slapped me and choked me to the extent where I could not breathe at all, while pinning me to the wall." When she tried to escape, Gowda bit her finger, causing injuries, and attempted to drag her into his house. She managed to escape and ran towards her flat, but Gowda followed her and continued to assault her on the staircase. Some others intervened to stop the attacker. Newborn Killed in Bengaluru: Baby Found Dead in Water Tank, Murder Investigation Underway.

The complaint also mentions that the next morning, Gowda was seen peeping through her window. When questioned, he reportedly threatened to enter her home and further abused her when she refused to let him in. The woman also alleged that Gowda had made inappropriate advances and quarrelled with her in the past. Following her complaint, the Bengaluru police registered a first information report (FIR) against Gowda under the relevant sections of the law.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).