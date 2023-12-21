Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Government of Gujarat is set to host the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) roadshow in Hyderabad on December 22, as a prelude to the 10th edition of the event.

Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State, Co-operation, Salt Industries, Printing and Stationery, Protocol (Independent Charge), Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi & Rural Industries, and Civil Aviation, Government of Gujarat, will lead the delegation at the Hyderabad roadshow.

This roadshow comes on the heels of a series of events, including a curtain raiser in New Delhi and domestic roadshows in 10 states, namely Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Indore.

Additionally, the VGGS 2024 delegation has visited several countries, including Japan, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, France, UAE and the USA.

The purpose of these roadshows and delegation visits is to showcase the industrial and manufacturing prowess of Gujarat, attracting investments for future-ready mega projects such as GIFT City, Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and Biotech Park.

They provide a platform for businesses to explore collaboration opportunities in various sectors like IT & ITeS, Semiconductors, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Biotechnology, and Tourism.

Jagdish Vishwakarma will lead the roadshow in Hyderabad, addressing the gathering and emphasizing the investment potential in Gujarat.

The event will kick off with a welcome address by V V Rama Raju, FICCI Co-Chair, Telangana State Office and MD, Gaja Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

An audio-visual presentation on Vibrant Gujarat 2024 and GIFT City will follow, providing insights into the upcoming summit.

Dr Kuldeep Arya, IAS, Additional Industries Commissioner (SP), Government of Gujarat, will present business opportunities in Gujarat.

The roadshow will also feature experiences shared by industry leaders who have invested in Gujarat, including Sreesa Bhargava Movva from Welspun Group, Dr Nandini Ali from Apollo Hospitals, and Girish Satarkar from Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

The roadshow will conclude with a vote of thanks by P Radha Kishore, Member, FICCI Telangana Executive Committee and Director, HC Robotics Private Limited, extending gratitude to participants and encouraging businesses to participate in VGGS 2024. (ANI)

