Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], April 1: The premier international beauty trade show, Vietbeauty & Cosmobeaute Vietnam 2025, and Beautycare Plus are set to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Tan Phu Ward, District 7. This highly anticipated expo will bring together over 3,000 leading global brands from 700 exhibitors, and an expected 12,500 visitors across 17,600 sqm exhibition space. The exhibition unites beauty professionals and industry experts in one place, at the same time, to discover the latest innovations and trends shaping the beauty sector.

The exhibition spans four key categories: Cosmetic & Perfumery, showcasing skincare, makeup, body care, fragrances; Aesthetic & Cosmetology, featuring medical aesthetics, spa and salon innovations; Supply Chain, covering raw materials, production machinery, and packaging; and Nail & Hair, highlighting hair care, styling tools, and nail artistry. The event also emphasizes natural cosmetics, eco-friendly solutions, beauty supplements, and health supplements that reflect the industry's sustainability and well-being focus.

Vietbeauty & Cosmobeaute Vietnam 2025 will offer a dedicated buyer program that facilitates one-on-one business meetings between exhibitors and potential partners. These structured networking opportunities will help brands connect with key distributors, retailers, and investors, fostering successful contract negotiations. Alongside this, a series of expert-led conferences will provide valuable insights into market trends, business strategies, and professional development to strengthen the knowledge base of the beauty industry community.

Additionally, Beautycare Plus will be a co-located event with the exhibition, serving as a dedicated zone for the beauty supply chain sector. This specialized collaboration will help the visitors to source for businesses in raw beauty ingredients, packaging, and OEM/ODM manufacturing.

Vietbeauty & Cosmobeaute Vietnam 2025 is the ultimate gateway for brands seeking to expand their presence in the booming Vietnamese and Southeast Asian beauty market. Don't miss your chance to be part of this dynamic event that is shaping the future of beauty in Vietnam and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://www.vietbeautyshow.com or https://www.cosmobeauteasia.com/vietnam.

To register as visitor, please sign up: https://vbcbv.imasia-passport.com/vi/user/register

