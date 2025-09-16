PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16: Vroutes HR, a Hyderabad-based HR consulting firm, has developed a three-layer service model that cuts human resource costs by 50-55% compared to traditional approaches, addressing a gap that undermines startup and small business success across India.

Also Read | UCL 2025-26: Benat Prados' Season Ending Injury Major Setback As Athletic Club Returns to UEFA Champions League.

Founded in 2017 by Vishal Adbalwar, Vroutes HR grew from his observations about business failures in the startup and SME sector. Adbalwar watched companies with strong products or services struggle to scale. His discussions with CEOs and business owners revealed a recurring problem: weak or missing HR foundations.

Many organizations ran without dedicated HR teams, relied on junior professionals, or used HR managers out of touch with modern practices. These gaps created poor employee experiences, high turnover, compliance failures, and financial risks that derailed growth.

Also Read | Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend After Alleged Breakup With Jasmin Walia, Making Waves in Modelling and Acting.

Modern HR complexity made things worse. Today's businesses need expertise spanning basic operations and hiring to advanced functions like HR analytics, career architecture, and automation. No single professional could master everything, yet most businesses couldn't afford large specialized teams.

This gap led Adbalwar to launch Vroutes HR with a simple goal: make comprehensive HR expertise accessible at lower costs. The firm built a three-layer model that works like a full HR department without the overhead.

The first layer uses HR Business Partners as primary employee contacts who handle daily operations. The second layer has HR Managers who tackle strategic work and partner with business leaders. The third layer includes HR Heads who focus on major initiatives and long-term planning.

Vroutes HR created expert teams across key functions: performance and career management, employee experience and culture, payroll and compliance, HR policy documentation, and business operations.

The firm charges 50-55% less than internal HR management through flexible arrangements including virtual, hybrid, or onsite options. Vroutes HR says it's the only HR consulting firm in India offering customized and white-labeled services.

Since starting, Vroutes HR has grown from Hyderabad to offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Noida, and Plano, Texas. The company has worked with over 350 clients across industries using a team of over 45 professionals.

"HR is not just about policies or payroll, it is about building the foundation of a business," said Founder and CEO Vishal Adbalwar. "We believe every business deserves access to the same depth of HR expertise that Fortune 500 companies have."

As businesses face rising turnover, changing compliance rules, and digital transformation pressure, Vroutes HR's model offers a practical solution. The firm positions itself as a growth partner for companies building people-focused strategies.

With offices expanding and a proven track record, Vroutes HR is changing how businesses approach HR by making expert-level support both accessible and affordable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)