Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, but this time it’s about his personal life rather than his cricketing exploits. Months after parting ways with Natasa Stankovic and his rumoured split with singer Jasmin Walia, reports now suggest that Pandya is dating model and actress Mahieka Sharma. Fans are curious to know more about the rising star. Hardik Pandya Reacts to 'Hairstyle Social Media Pe Viral Hai' Comment About His New Look Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya Rumoured Romance – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmyVision | Bollywood & Cinema 🎥 (@filmyvision.in)

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a popular model who has walked the ramp for many top designers and brands. Mahieka has also featured in several music videos and short films, earning recognition in the fashion world. Her talent and dedication led her to win accolades like the Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards and feature in top fashion magazines as a rising star. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Moment With Son Agastya! 4-Year-Old Helps His Father Weigh His Bats and Selects His Willow (Watch Video)

Mahieka Sharma Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Mahieka Sharma: Model, Actress and Yoga Enthusiast

Mahieka’s journey began with beauty pageants in Gujarat and Delhi, while she simultaneously built a strong social media presence to connect with fans. Apart from modelling and acting, Mahieka is a fitness enthusiast and practices yoga regularly. She even completed her yoga teacher training after finishing her college education.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Dating Rumours

The rumours about Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma began circulating around the start of the 2025 Asia Cup, sparking chatter online with fans joking, “New tournament, new girlfriend.” While Pandya is celebrated for his cricketing talent, his love life has always been in the spotlight, leaving little privacy as fans follow every development. With her rising popularity and dynamic career, Mahieka Sharma is quickly becoming a household name and now the latest buzz links her to one of India’s most famous cricketers. ‘Quick Trip to NCA’ Hardik Pandya Visits BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (See Instagram Story)

Hardik Pandya’s Past Relationships

Known for high-profile relationships, Hardik faces the challenges of fame, including limited privacy. From his separation from ex-wife Natasa Stankovic to his rumoured breakup with singer Jasmin Walia, his personal life remains in the public eye. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020, but earlier this year, the couple announced their separation. In a joint statement, they emphasised that the split was amicable and assured fans that their son, Agastya, will always remain their top priority.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).