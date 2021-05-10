New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): It's time to eradicate the negativities that stops you from following your dreams, Meghaa shows you how.

Want to break free from all the barriers that keep you stuck from going ahead in life and tap on your full potential which can help you embrace limitless opportunities? Then you need divine guidance that can pull you out from all miseries.

We have come across many gifted and knowledgeable healers and transformational life coaches who have done wonders with their work, but one name that stands apart from others and is well ahead of the present time is Meghaa Goel, who has given excellent results to her clients who have experienced a drastic change in their lives through her transformational energy healing and personal growth & development coaching.

Meghaa owns 'Divine Soulss' which focuses more on being a soul than any physical form. She says, "When we think about ourselves as a soul we have no inhibitions and are able to move ahead in life without any distractions in an effortless manner." Meghaa combines her healing abilities to create positive energy that helps in creating a different you.

All the negative energies that are cluttered in your subconscious minds are cleared off and all that stops you from succeeding and going ahead in your life is shoved off your path to make your life more constructive and meaningful. Talking about her achievements, she has been credited as the certified practitioner of Hypnotherapy by The International Medical & Dental Hypnotherapy Association (IMDHA) in the year 2019 and awarded by Magicka the Golden Book of Healers in 2019 as one of the best life coach and healer.

Her services include Past Life Regression- Fear, Phobia, Depression, Addiction, Confidence, Stress, Anxiety, Vedic Astrology Reading, Numerology Reading- Name correction, Mobile Number Correction, Tarot reading, Mokshapata, Vastu Consultant, Feng-Shui expert, Pranic Healing, Akashic Records, Automatic Writing, Candle Healing, Angelic Healing, Relationship Counselling, Witch Craft and Psychic Healing.

Having more than ten years of experience catering to domestic and international clients and having mentored more than 4,000 students across the globe, Meghaa Goel stands tall in her career having healed thousands of clients and changed their lives for good.

