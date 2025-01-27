New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) will organise economic conference on February 8 at the Maha Kumbh site in Prayagraj, the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) said in a release.

According to the organization, the program will take place against the backdrop of the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Also Read | What Is Gleeden, Where 3 Million Indians Are Active? How Does This Extra-Marital Dating App Work?.

The conference will offer participants an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in a timeless Dharmic tradition while engaging in economy-centered discussions to propel Uttar Pradesh and Bharat toward achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as per the release.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every twelve years, is not only a significant Dharmic & spiritual occasion but also an opportunity for Dharmic practitioners from different backgrounds and vocations to assemble and discuss issues in their area of expertise and those affecting the common good.

Also Read | 36 Years of ‘Ram Lakhan’: Jackie Shroff Praises Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia, Calls Subhash Ghai Film 'Nothing Short of Spectacular'.

"Maha Kumbh is the ideal platform to discuss the economy, as Vikas and Virasat go hand in hand," said Honorable Chief Minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath ji during the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2024, on December 14th in Mumbai. In his keynote address, the Honorable CM proposed hosting a WHEF conference at the Maha Kumbh 2025 and invited the Forum to organize an economic conference during the Maha Kumbh.

This year, WHEF aims to revive the ancient tradition of economic deliberation at the Maha Kumbh by integrating it into this revered gathering, the release added.

The one-day WHEF@ Maha Kumbh 2025 conference will feature prominent decision-makers from business, industry and finance who will convene to discuss critical policies and programs aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability in pursuit of a prosperous Bharat by 2047.

The agenda of the conference encompasses a series of engaging discussions and sessions aimed at shaping the future of Uttar Pradesh and Bharat.

The conference will delve into Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in driving economic and social development, while exploring Bharat's path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 through key reforms and growth strategies.

A special focus will be given to the cultural, social, and economic significance of the Maha Kumbh, highlighting its power to unify people, promote cultural pride, and drive economic prosperity.

In addition to the engaging discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the spiritual richness of the Maha Kumbh through the Triveni Sangam Snan (holy dip), symbolizing regeneration and renewal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)