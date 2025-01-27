Bengaluru, January 27: Gleeden is an extra-martial dating app with a massive 270% surge in user numbers. The dating app has been popular to help married people find other individuals to have an affair within India. According to a report, the application boasted around 3 million users across the country in 2024; most of them were married and looking for an extra-marital date with someone else.

Gleeden has been growing in terms of user base since 2024, and recently, the platform achieved the highest user base of 3 million in India. According to a report by Moneycontrol, having such a massive number of users of extra-marital dating apps in India was ironic as the country was considered a destination for "big fat weddings." Seeing the growth of the dating app in India, Gleeden's country manager for India, Sybil Shiddell, stated that it was a sign of societal dynamics. OpenAI Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express Join ANI To Sue ChatGPT Developer Over Unauthorised Use of Content.

What Is Gleeden, Extra-Marital Dating App With Over 3 Million Indians

Despite having a staggering 3 million user base, Gleeden did not originate in India. The extra-martial dating app was launched in France and offers online dating and social networking services. According to an estimate, 65% of the user base is from the European Union, and it offers free membership to women.

Sybil Shiddel further stated that India had always been a "pivotal market" for Gleeden, and reaching 3 million users showed an evolving perception of relationships in the country. She said that the growth of the extra-martial dating app was also safe and discreet for women who had the freedom to choose their relationships in today's world. DeepSeek R-1, China’s AI Model, To Be Added As New ‘Reasoning Option’ to Perplexity AI: Report

Gleeden Users in Indian Cities With Percentage

Gleeden dating app boasted the highest number of users in Bengaluru, with 20% sharing that they preferred dating other men or women after marriage. Mumbai stood in the second spot with 19% of the users, Kolkata with 18% of users and Delhi with 15% of users. The report mentioned that users in metro India also rose, including Bhopa,l, Kochi and Vadodara. Despite having these many users, the French online dating app announced its plans to continue its expansion into more cities and introduce more innovative features. Gleeden expects to have 5 million users by next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).