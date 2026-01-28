VMPL

Davos [Switzerland], January 28: As Global Leaders convened in Davos to address global issues, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), launched the World University Leaders Forum (WULF), a flagship initiative of JGU. In collaboration with J3D.AI and the House of Collaboration 2026, JGU also organised a distinguished Panel Discussion at the World Economic Forum, Davos.

The theme of the panel discussion was Universities in Global Governance: Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals through Knowledge, Policy, and Partnership. The World University Leaders Forum represents the natural culmination and institutionalisation of nearly two decades of sustained global engagement by O.P. Jindal Global University.

The Distinguished Panellists included Professor Marvin Krislov, President, Pace University, New York, USA; Professor Sherine Farouk, Assistant Chancellor for Global Partnerships and Impact, Abu Dhabi University, UAE; Professor C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana, India (Chair & Moderator); Professor Joanna Newman, Provost & Deputy Vice Chancellor, SOAS University of London, UK; Professor Masa Inakage, Dean, Keio University Graduate School of Media Design, Tokyo, Japan and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, London, UK.

Dr. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global university and also the Chair of the panel discussion said, "Collaboration and Partnership for SDGs is essential. The need is for universities to collaborate with other sectors, including industry, government, and NGOs, to advance SDGs. The importance of making sustainability a priority from the beginning will define the future agenda of any institution. This discussion on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in universities highlights the critical role of higher education in preparing future leaders, conducting impactful research, and fostering global collaboration. There is a need for interdisciplinary and collaborative research, embedding sustainability in curricula, and the necessity of universities to be neutral and evidence-based in their contributions."

Professor Marvin Krislov, President, Pace University, New York, USA shared the importance of interdisciplinary and collaborative research, mentioning the New York Climate Exchange and the need for global partnerships to execute SDGs effectively. He also underlined the importance of internships and career services in preparing students for the job market and the need for partnerships with industry and government.

Professor Sherine Farouk, Assistant Chancellor for Global Partnerships and Impact, Abu Dhabi University, UAE emphasised the need for flexibility of private universities in advancing sustainability and the need for quick decision-making and dedicated funds for sustainability projects and in advancing sustainability through infrastructure, waste management, and community initiatives.

Professor Farouk also mentioned the need for private universities to have social responsibility towards the communities they serve and to provide free workshops and seminars and the role of private universities in creating leaders who can drive sustainability and impact society.

Professor Joanna Newman, Provost & Deputy Vice Chancellor, SOAS University of London, UK discussed the importance of universities as civic institutions and the need for evidence-based policy and knowledge exchange units to influence government and industry and the need for universities to create inclusive spaces that value different types of knowledge, including indigenous knowledge and student voices. She further emphasized the significance of higher education in achieving SDGs, particularly in creating human capital and fostering international cooperation.

Professor Masa Inakage, Dean, Keio University Graduate School of Media Design, Tokyo, Japan spoke about the launch of Keio's Sustainable and Transformative Actions for Regenerative Society (STAR) initiative, which focuses on university-wide teaching and research in collaboration with the United Nations. He further discussed the importance of preparing students for a sustainable and regenerative society, emphasizing the need for education and research that goes beyond traditional academic publishing.

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, London, UK spoke about the importance of sustainability rankings and the need for universities to track and report their sustainability metrics. He highlighted the role of interdisciplinary research in achieving SDGs and the need for universities to integrate sustainability into their research and partnerships and the importance of sustainability in the reputation of universities and the need for institutions to measure and report their sustainability efforts.

The conversation also emphasized the need for universities to address the gap between academic skills and market demands, particularly in the context of technological disruption. The World University Leaders Forum was seen as a platform for enhancing collaboration and advancing SDGs through shared knowledge and strategic partnerships.

This high-level dialogue marked the official launch of the Sustainable Development Report 2025 by O.P. Jindal Global University, offering evidence-based insights into how universities are contributing to global governance, policy innovation, and sustainable development through research-driven engagement and cross-sector partnerships.

