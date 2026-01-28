Mumbai, January 28: KTM India is preparing to expand its adventure motorcycling portfolio with the imminent launch of the KTM 390 Adventure R. The motorcycle has been officially listed on the brand's website, signaling that the Austrian manufacturer is ready to cater to enthusiasts seeking a more hardcore, dirt-focused experience. The new model features a rugged design and is expected to debut in a single Ceramic White colour option. This latest iteration is engineered to be an upgrade for riders who find the standard model too road-biased, offering enhanced capabilities for technical trails and aggressive off-road terrain.

The development of the R variant introduces a significant shift in the bike’s geometry and intent, prioritising performance over versatility. It incorporates upgraded hardware designed for high-impact absorption and better stability on loose surfaces. While the motorcycle retains the familiar aggressive rally-inspired styling, the taller stance and larger wheel configuration give it a more commanding presence. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle have already commenced at a token amount of INR 1,999, with the official launch ceremony expected to take place in the coming days. Norton Atlas GT Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India for 1st Time; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Specifications.

KTM 390 Adventure R Specifications and Features

The KTM 390 Adventure R is powered by a 398.6cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 45.3 bhp of maximum power and 39 Nm of peak torque. To handle difficult terrain, the motorcycle is equipped with a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear spoked wheel setup, which is compatible with dedicated off-road tyres. The suspension system is a major highlight, offering 230 mm of wheel travel at both ends, a notable increase over the standard model. This setup results in a substantial ground clearance of 272 mm, though it also raises the seat height.

Despite its heavy-duty hardware, the Adventure R is surprisingly light, with a kerb weight of 176 kg, making it 6 kg lighter than its predecessor. To achieve this weight reduction and a more competitive price point, the bike may miss out on some electronic aids like cruise control. However, it is expected to retain essential safety features such as cornering ABS and traction control. The braking system remains robust to complement its power output, and the overall mechanical package is designed to withstand the rigours of competitive trail riding while maintaining KTM's signature performance standards.

KTM 390 Adventure R Price in India

The KTM 390 Adventure R is expected to be positioned strategically within the Indian market. According to the official website listing, the motorcycle will be priced at INR 3,77,915 ex-showroom. Interestingly, this makes it more affordable than the standard 390 Adventure, which currently retails for INR 3,94,699.

This pricing strategy suggests that KTM is looking to offer a pure, mechanical-heavy off-roader at a lower cost by streamlining the electronics package. The competitive pricing is expected to put significant pressure on rivals in the sub-500cc adventure segment. Prospective buyers can expect deliveries to begin shortly after the formal launch, with the Ceramic White variant serving as the primary offering for the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).