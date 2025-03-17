PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 17: Zeply, India's leading 24x7 online delivery super app, has been honored with the prestigious Times Power Icon (North) Award 2025 by the Times of India Group. The award recognizes Zeply's remarkable impact on digital convenience, revolutionizing the way users access essential services. At a grand ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Delhi, Bollywood icon Malaika Arora presented the award, which was accepted by Deb Mukherjee on behalf of the company.

Also Read | Mercury Retrograde 2025 Funny Memes: Best Meme Templates, Hilarious Jokes, Viral Instagram Reels and Images That Perfectly Capture the Cosmic Chaos.

Zeply, by Wisdom Tree Ventures, is reshaping the convenience economy with its wide range of services, including food delivery, hotel bookings, flight reservations, grocery shopping, and dine-in experiences. By catering to diverse consumer segments, from budget-friendly to premium offerings, the platform ensures accessibility, affordability, and top-tier service. Beyond convenience, Zeply champions sustainability through its Zeply EV initiative, promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions. With its Zeply EV initiative, the company actively promotes sustainable mobility.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI-driven technology, Zeply enhances user experiences with personalized food and travel recommendations, real-time order and delivery tracking, and seamless payment integrations, including UPI, digital wallets, and Zeply reward points. The platform also offers a smart EV charging network locator for electric vehicle users and AI-powered dynamic pricing to ensure cost-effective hotel and flight bookings.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission January 2025 DA Hike Date: When Can Government Employees Expect Hike in Dearness Allowance? Check Full Details Here.

Zeply's influence extends beyond digital convenience, playing a significant role in community empowerment. The company has created employment opportunities, including delivery personnel, customer support teams, and partner businesses. By prioritizing speed and efficiency, Zeply delivers faster services while offering customers a rewarding experience through its 'Eat and Earn' loyalty program. Additionally, the company also invests in employment and skill development programs, equipping individuals in the delivery and hospitality sectors with essential training.

As a first-of-its-kind platform, Zeply integrates food, travel, and lifestyle services, redefining digital convenience with an emphasis on affordability and customer rewards. The unique 'Eat and Earn' program enables users to accumulate rewards on every meal, making dining a more gratifying experience. AI-powered pricing strategies ensure cost-effective travel and food services, while the expansion of EV charging solutions reflects Zeply's vision for a greener future.

By blending technology, rewards, and sustainability, Zeply continues to lead the way in redefining modern convenience. For more information, visit www.zeply.in or explore more about its parent company at Wisdom Tree Ventures, part of the Wisdom Group.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642634/Deb_Mukherjee_Zeply.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642624/Zeply_Logo_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)