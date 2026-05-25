Cannes 2026: Urmimala Baruah's Tribute to Assam's Cultural Roots

Urmimala Baruah and her daughter, Snigdha Baruah, made their return to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026, using the global stage to spotlight the vibrant cultural legacy of Assam. Hailing from Dibrugarh, the pair expertly blended regional customs with high-fashion couture, crafting ensembles that harmonized modern style with profound cultural significance.

For her red-carpet appearance, Snigdha chose a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Her blush silk outfit offered a fresh take on the traditional Assamese veil, transforming it into a symbol of power and grace. Through a combination of sharp tailoring and fluid silhouettes, accented by a ruby-and-diamond necklace and hand-strung pearls, she curated an aesthetic that felt like a contemporary heirloom, effectively connecting her roots with modern fashion.

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Urmimala selected a midnight-violet gown, featuring the veil as the focal point to craft a striking and unforgettable silhouette. She accessorized with bold Brazilian amethyst jewellery, achieving a seamless blend of opulence and narrative. It was a timeless selection, entirely appropriate for the prestige of the occasion.

Their presence extended well beyond the realm of fashion. As the founders of the UMB pageants initiative, the duo is dedicated to uplifting women across Assam and the wider Northeast by boosting their profile. By bringing this objective to Cannes, they transformed the red carpet into a stage for regional stories that frequently go unnoticed in international cultural discourse.

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Expanding on their 2025 festival debut, Urmimala and Snigdha approached their 2026 visit with a sharper sense of purpose. This time, they placed representation at the forefront, underscoring the idea that the identity, craftsmanship, and style of Assam merit a prominent place in the global fashion dialogue.

By integrating traditional motifs and textiles into luxury garments, the Baruahs showcased how regional heritage can connect with a worldwide audience while maintaining its integrity. Their distinct, personal style served as a declaration of identity, while simultaneously fostering a wider conversation regarding inclusion across the fashion and cultural sectors.

From Dibrugarh to the Croisette, Urmimala and Snigdha Baruah ensured that Assam made a memorable impact. They proved that when regional heritage is presented with confidence and combined with fine silk and gemstones, it secures its well-deserved position on the global stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).