World News | 'Hezbollah Victimising People': Rubio Says Talks Underway Between Lebanon, Israel

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that engagements continue to take place between Israel and Lebanon and slammed Hezbollah, calling it of not only victimising people but also acting as an Iranian proxy.

Rubio made the remarks while speaking to reporters here in the national capital.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Issue 'Different': Marco Rubio Says New Delhi Did Not Object to Islamabad's Role in US-Iran Conflict (Watch Video).

When asked if Lebanon is going to be a part of the deal, Rubio said, "Lebanon- we're working on it separately. We have a 45-day ceasefire. We've had weekly meetings now and ongoing daily engagements between the government of Lebanon and Israel. The problem is not Lebanon and Israel. The problem is Hezbollah."

He recalled the statement by Hezbollah and added, "Just last night, Hezbollah put out a statement calling for the overthrow of the Lebanese government. And it just reminds you of who you are dealing with here, by the way, an Iranian proxy, 100 % Iranian proxy. And as long as Lebanon exists with armaments, as long as an armed Lebanon, as long as an armed Hezbollah exists, it's going to be hard to achieve peace in Lebanon because they're victimising the people of Lebanon."

Also Read | Iran Deal Not 'Fully Negotiated Yet': Donald Trump Says No Financial Concessions Will Be Given to Tehran Under Proposed Agreement.

Rubio highlighted that Washington continues to work with the Lebanese government and the Israeli government, and highlighted that Israel has the right to its self-defence if Hezbollah launches missiles at them.

"If Hezbollah is going to launch missiles or launch missiles at them, Israel has every right to respond to that or to prevent that from happening."

As developments continue in the region, Jerusalem Post reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi promised Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem of continued funding and support, in a message on Telegram.

According to the Jerusalem Post, naming Hezbollah explicitly, Araghchi said that the regime "will not abandon support for movements seeking rights and freedom until the very last moment."

It further reported that while he added that a ceasefire in Lebanon was a key term in any potential ceasefire deal with Washington, though the war against Hezbollah is being fought by Israel and not the US. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)