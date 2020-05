Chandigarh [India], May 8 (ANI): Chandigarh has so far recorded 146 cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.Out of the total, 21 people have recovered/discharged and one person has lost his life due to the lethal infection.Further details awaited. (ANI)

