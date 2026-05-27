Chattels Design: The Hassle-Free Franchise for 3x-4x Returns

Chattels Design Launches Nationwide Franchise Investment Program for Passive Income Seekers

Bangalore, 27/05/2026: Chattels Design, a prominent name in the Bangalore interior design sector, has introduced a new franchise investment initiative. By leveraging the FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) model, the company is offering a passive income opportunity that allows your capital to work for you, with the brand taking full charge of all day-to-day operations.

Backed by over 7 years of industry expertise and a validated business model, Chattels Design is now seeking strategic partners to fuel its national expansion, offering investors a straightforward and efficient path to participation.

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Image Caption - Own a Franchise, Earn With Minimal Effort, Chattels Design Is Now Open for Investment Across India.

The Investment Model Explained

Chattels Design has built its investment framework on a foundation of simplicity and transparency:

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You supply the investment capital, and the company manages all execution, ensuring you receive your portion of the profits.

Start generating a revenue share as soon as your initial investment is made.

Enjoy regular monthly payouts throughout the agreed term.

See your initial capital grow to 3x–4x of its original value.

Eliminate the need for daily management or hands-on involvement.

Comprehensive Operational Support

As a franchise partner, your main obligation is the initial capital investment. Chattels Design assumes full responsibility for all other operational aspects:

Location scouting — Identifying and securing the ideal site.

— Identifying and securing the ideal site. Experience Center setup — Managing the complete fit-out, design, and launch process.

— Managing the complete fit-out, design, and launch process. Hiring & payroll — All staff are recruited and managed directly by Chattels Design.

— All staff are recruited and managed directly by Chattels Design. Sales & project execution — The Chattels team oversees every project from inception to completion.

— The Chattels team oversees every project from inception to completion. Operations & management — Fully managed, removing the requirement for your daily input.

Your Returns — Clear, Guaranteed, Growing

Investment: ₹X (your amount) Monthly Return: 2%–3% of sales 5-Year Total Return: 3x–4x of investment ROI: Guaranteed

Why the Model Succeeds

Because returns are calculated as a percentage of sales rather than a static figure, your earnings scale in tandem with the center's performance.

Flexible Based on Market — The final return percentage is customized to the specific location and local market dynamics.

Passive Investment Approach — View this as a corporate investment; you provide the funds, the business runs autonomously, and you collect the returns.

Who Should Consider This Opportunity?

This opportunity is accessible to everyone, with no requirements for prior industry experience or specific qualifications. Chattels Design invites partners from diverse backgrounds: professionals seeking to deploy surplus capital, HNIs or individuals in search of passive income, NRIs looking for investment opportunities in India, property owners wanting to maximize commercial real estate returns, or first-time investors aiming to diversify beyond conventional stocks.

About Chattels Design

Chattels Design is an award-winning interior design firm celebrated for creating outstanding residential and commercial environments. With a team of 150+ professional designers and a portfolio featuring 3,000+ completed homes, the brand has established a strong reputation for integrating functionality, aesthetics, and innovation into its design and execution processes. Widely acknowledged as a leading interior designers in Bangalore, Chattels Design manages 4+ immersive Experience Centers where clients can visualize and finalize their interior projects, distinguishing the brand in a competitive market.

"It's as simple as investing in the share market — you put your money in, the company operates, and you wait for your return. Except here, the return is guaranteed. " — Itisha, Founder, Chattels Design

Why This Is a Compelling Passive Investment

Hassle-free — No operational stress or daily oversight needed

— No operational stress or daily oversight needed Guaranteed income — A return structure that stays stable despite market fluctuations

— A return structure that stays stable despite market fluctuations High-growth sector — A rapidly expanding industry as the Indian interior design market continues its upward trajectory

— A rapidly expanding industry as the Indian interior design market continues its upward trajectory Proven brand — Partnering with a team that possesses a verified track record

— Partnering with a team that possesses a verified track record Scalable — A model with the potential to invest in further centers as returns compound

Ready to Get Started?

Chattels Design is now accepting applications from a select group of franchise partners across India. If you are seeking a reliable interior design franchise that functions independently while generating income, this is your chance. Reach out to us today to obtain your personalized ROI projection and franchise proposal.

For more details: https://chattelsdesign.com/franchise/

https://chattelsdesign.com/franchise/ Contact Us: https://chattelsdesign.com/contact/

https://chattelsdesign.com/contact/ Email: enquiry@chattelsdesign.com

enquiry@chattelsdesign.com Phone: +91 8861963344

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).