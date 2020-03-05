Chawrasia Shoots Superb 67, Lies Ninth in Qatar Masters

Doha, Mar 5 (PTI) SSP Chawrasia, who finished the Oman Open with a fine final round, carried on the good work with a four-under 68 on the first day of Qatar Masters here on Thursday.

The card may well have been a shot better but for a bogey on the last hole.

Chawrasia, lying tied ninth along with six others, was three shots behind rookie, Nicolai Hojgaard, who produced a remarkable run of scoring on the back nine to take the first round lead at seven-under as he looks to follow brother Rasmus into the winner's circle.

Joost Luiten (65) is lying second at six-under, while six players including Andy Sullivan are at five-under 66. Chawrasia and six are four-under.

India's other star in the fray, Shubhankar Sharma had an eventful card with seven birdies, five bogeys and a double in an even par 71.

Chawrasia started from 10th with birdies on 10th, 11th, 13th and 15th, as he was four-under through six holes. He parred all the way till he birdied again on eighth, his 17th hole, but gave away his first bogey on the ninth, his closing hole for a day's work of 68.

After a par on Sharma had an incredible sequence from the second. He birdied second and third, bogeyed five times in next holes as he bogeyed fourth and fifth, birdied sixth and bogeyed seventh to ninth.

On the back nine, he birdied 11th, bogeyed 12thand birdied again on 13th, 14th and 16th.

