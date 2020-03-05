Chikka Best-placed Indian at 13th in Malaysia Open

Shah Alam (Malaysia), Mar 5 (PTI) S Chikkarangappa had a bogey-free four-under 68 to be the best-placed Indian at tied 13th in the weather-hit first round of Bandar Malaysia Open here on Thursday.

Chikka was the best Indian, while Rahil Gangjee was poised for a fine start at three-under through 14 holes.

Gaganjeet Bhulllar and Jeev Milkha Singh signed for two-under 70 each and were tied 31st.

Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shiv Kapur shot one-under 71 each, while Aman Raj was two-under through 17 holes.

Things did not go well for Rashid Khan and Viraj Madappa, who turned in scores of four-over 76 each.

Australian Andrew Dodt took advantage of a hot start to sign for an opening nine-under-par 63 and grab the clubhouse lead by two shots.

Reigning Asian Development Tour Order of Merit champion Naoki Sekito of Japan closed with three consecutive birdies to sit in second place at the USD 1 million event, which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO).

Thai duo Phachara Khongwatmai and Pavit Tangkamolprasert returned with matching 66s, thanks to their respective front and back-nine 30s, to share third place with Chinese Taipei's Chang Wei-lun and Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden, who came through the Asian Tour Qualifying School two weeks ago.

After two opening birdies, the 34-year-old Dodt added a birdie on the sixth and an eagle-three on seventh to turn in 31. He nailed four more birdies on his way home to take his place atop the leaderboard just before play got suspended due to lightning threats.

