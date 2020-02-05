CM Reviews Preparation for Bodo Accord Celebration Programme

Kokrajhar (Assam), Feb 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reviewed the preparation for Friday's function, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to celebrate signing of the Bodo peace accord.

The programme is being held to express the gratitude of the people of Assam, especially those belonging to Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), to the prime minister for the agreement.

Sonowal reviewed the progress with Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Hagrama Mohilary, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Pramod Boro and senior officials.

Talking to reporters here, Sonowal said the both the Bodo peace accord and the prime minister's visit are historic.

He alleged that the Congress government at the Centre did not dare to take such a step nor initiated any approach to bring peace in the state and the North East despite ruling for over 50 years.

"Both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have given maximum importance for the rapid growth and development of the area, which will usher in a new horizon for the overall growth and development of the whole country," Sonowal said.

The prime minister will address the gathering to hail the historic Bodo agreement, signed in New Delhi on January 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)