CNN's Christopher Cuomo Tests Positive for COVID-19

New York [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): CNN anchor Christopher Cuomo on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be working from a home basement.In a statement on his Twitter account, Cuomo said, "I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills, and shortness of breath."Cuomo anchors CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" and he would continue to anchor his shows from the basement of his home, he said in the statement.He said, "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"He stated that the coronavirus can be defeated by being "smart, tough and united".CNN reported that this was the third case of coronavirus involving CNN's workspace in New York City. Employees were notified of another case in mid-March.Since then, anchors have been doing stories from small studios. (ANI)

