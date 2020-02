Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo's mother Devendra Kumari Singh Deo died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Gurugram.She passed away at around 7:30 pm on February 10.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the hospital to pay his last respects. (ANI)

